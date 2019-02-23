Image: Getty

R. Kelly, who has been charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, has turned himself in to Chicago police.



Kelly surrendered February 23 at 8:15 p.m., the day after an indictment alleging that Kelly abused four victims from 2008-2010, three of them minors between the ages of 13 and 16.

In a press conference after the surrender, Kelly’s attorney, Steve Greenberg, insisted that Kelly is innocent, despite the recent docuseries, Surviving R. Kelly, in which multiple women accuse Kelly sexual abuse:

“I think all the women are lying, yes,” Greenberg said. “Unfortunately the state’s attorney has now succumbed to public pressure,” Greenberg added. “Mr. Kelly is strong, he’s got a lot of support and he’s going to be vindicated on all these charges.”

When questioned about the pictures attorney Michael Avenatti released Friday afternoon, which allegedly show Kelly with an underage girl, Greenberg suggested they may have been doctored: “I don’t know if it’s R. Kelly or not on those photos, but anyone can have photos,” Greenberg said. “I don’t put any credence in anything.”



According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the photos come from a video Avenatti provided to authorities:

Avenatti said he recently provided a videotape to the Cook County state’s attorney’s office. Avenatti claimed the tape showed Kelly having sex with a 14-year-old girl. At a news conference in Chicago Friday afternoon, Avenatti said he is representing at least one of the girls who were included in the indictment.

Kelly is currently awaiting a bail hearing, set for February 23, during which a judge could be asked to order Kelly held without bond.

Each of the counts against Kelly are Class 2 felonies and can come with three to seven year sentences, but they could also result in probation.

Update (3:00 p.m.): Kelly’s bond has been set at $1 million. He’ll need to post $100k in order to be released. According to Greenberg, Kelly is not a flight risk because “Contrary to the song, Mr. Kelly doesn’t like to fly.”