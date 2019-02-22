Image: Getty

R. Kelly was charged on Friday with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Cook County.

At a press conference on Friday Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx confirmed that Kelly has been charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. The charges include the sexual abuse of four people occurring between 1998 and 2010. At least three of those people were underage girls, between the ages of 13 and 16. Foxx said that she expects Kelly will appear in bond court on Saturday.

The indictment comes just a week after Chicago prosecutors began investigating a new VHS tape featuring R. Kelly allegedly raping an underage girl. In 2002 Kelly was indicted on counts of child pornography but was ultimately acquitted of the charges in 2008. Since then allegations of his abuse of underage women have been reported for decades, several of which were recently compiled and revisited in the Lifetime documentary series Surviving R. Kelly.



Kelly is currently under multiple investigations in New York and Georgia, the latter of which was where Kelly is alleged to be keeping women in “a cult.” A warrant is currently out for Kelly’s arrest in Chicago.