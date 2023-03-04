Independent Spirit Awards 2023: Sequins, Feathers, and Lace Rule the Blue Carpet

Fashion

Independent Spirit Awards 2023: Sequins, Feathers, and Lace Rule the Blue Carpet

Paul Mescal, Quinta Brunson, and more showed up to the bohemian, low-budget cousin of the Oscars Saturday afternoon in their quirkiest fits.

By
Laura Bassett
Photo: Getty

If the Academy Awards is a 400-person black tie wedding in a grand formal ballroom, the Independent Spirit Awards is the low-key beachside welcome party with a bonfire the night before.

The Spirit Awards, which recognizes independent filmmakers with shoestring budgets (represented by actual shoestrings on the trophy), kicked off on Saturday in a tent on the Santa Monica pier. Comedian Hasan Minhaj is hosting the ceremony this year—but this particular awards show is really more about the fashion vibes than the ceremony. The Independent Spirit red carpet* (*blue carpet, technically) tends to be my favorite because of the quirky, unexpected looks people put together, and the attendees did not disappoint this year. Let’s take a look at all the arrivals.

Quinta Brunson in Aliétte

Quinta Brunson in Aliétte

Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

I don’t know how Quinta Brunson’s fashion game keeps escalating, but she remains our red carpet winner of the season with this bold yellow-feathered gown that perfectly matches the theme of the show (birds!). She’s clearly experimenting and having fun with her style, and that’s what we love to see.

Paul Mescal

Paul Mescal

Photo: Getty

I just swallowed my gum. I need a minute to compose myself.

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Photo: Getty

Well if this doesn’t make you wanna goddamn get up and dance, I don’t know what will. This dress would be a bit girly for my taste, but on Sheryl Lee Ralph, it’s a winner.

Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh

Photo: Getty

The woman who very well might become the first Asian actor ever to win Best Actress at the Academy Awards is appropriately quirky and beautiful in this structural royal blue number.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

Photo: Getty

The Pose star looks like the most beautiful red shower loofah I’ve ever seen!!! Independent Spirit, indeed.

Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis

Photo: Getty

There’s a lot going on with this suit, and I will update you if I ever learn whose faces are all over it.

Stephanie Hsu

Stephanie Hsu

Photo: Getty

This dress is undeniably chic and cool, if not exactly what I expected to see on the young Everything Everywhere All At Once star on this particular red carpet.

Jodie Turner-Smith

Jodie Turner-Smith

Photo: Getty

A walking dream catcher, Turner-Smith just absolutely never misses. Best look of the night, hands down.

Aubrey Plaza

Aubrey Plaza

Photo: Getty

I love a sleek black suit on a woman, but tonight, it feels a bit boring (and ill-fitting??). I’m sorry Aubrey!

Ayo Edebiri

Ayo Edebiri

Photo: Getty

Edebiri is forever adorable, and I love that her dress kind of looks like a collection of shells and oysters and other shiny things she found in the sea. She understood the assignment.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union

Photo: Getty

A week after their trans daughter was legally granted a name change, the NBA star and Bring It On actress beamed on the red carpet in a turtleneck and purple sequins.

Simona Tabasco

Simona Tabasco

Photo: Getty

I get the bohemian vibe she was going for, but the usually adventurous White Lotus star phoned it in a bit here with this kinda drab black and brown sheath. You’re in Malibu girl, live a little!!

Beatrice Grannò

Beatrice Grannò

Photo: Getty

OK!!! The more adventurous White Lotus star is giving big 80s “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” vibes with oversized shoulder pads, giant gaudy earrings, and sheer funky gloves. She looks like she thrifted all this, and I am here for it.

Haley Lu Richardson

Haley Lu Richardson

Photo: Getty

Our favorite uncool cool girl is wearing bellbottom sequins, and we have no choice but to clap.

Jeff Hiller

Jeff Hiller

Photo: Getty

The Watcher star is definitely bringing the quirk. The matching neon green shoelaces feel a bit overboard, but, then again—we are celebrating shoestring budgets here!

Melanie Lynskey

Melanie Lynskey

Photo: Getty

I love Melanie Lynskey absolutely to death but this is the opposite of an Independent Spirit Awards dress!!! Free Melanie!

Patricia Arquette

Patricia Arquette

Photo: Getty

It’s shiny, it’s boho, it’s easy, it’s free, and it’s a color other than navy or black or brown. Solid B+ for Patty.

Danielle Deadwyler

Danielle Deadwyler

Photo: Getty

Deadwyler looks like a modern fairy godmother, and let’s just say I would not complain if she showed up to be mine.

Rebeca Huntt

Rebeca Huntt

Photo: Getty

The theme of the night is sequins and lace, and few did it better than Huntt.

Regina Hall

Regina Hall

Photo: Getty

I’m normally skeptical of all-white dresses on the red carpet because they can easily veer bridal, but this whole look with the sheer lace contrast is just incredibly cool.

Malala Yousafzai

Malala Yousafzai

Photo: Getty

Yes, Malala is a Hollywood producer now, and after what she’s been through, you will never catch me commenting on anything she ever decides to wear.

Mike Colter

Mike Colter

Photo: Getty

Apparently, it’s colder in Santa Monica than usual, which is messing with my idea of what these people should be wearing. Either way, Colter looks dapper as hell in this plaid coat.

Sharon Horgan

Sharon Horgan

Photo: Getty

The Irish star of Bad Sisters looks absolutely stunning in red. I love that her belt looks like it’s staring at you.

Nicholas Braun

Nicholas Braun

Photo: Getty

Jesus Christ, sir, I love you but absolutely not. No. Go back home and put on something else.

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett

Photo: Getty

This is not my favorite red carpet look of Cate’s. Like Aubrey Plaza’s, it’s another kind of ill-fitting black plunging suit? I don’t know what’s going on here, but she is allowed one miss out of a million.

Tramell Tillman

Tramell Tillman

Photo: Getty

My favorite actor from Severance went for a tight, all-white suit situ with a little chest hair peaking out.

Taylor Russell

Taylor Russell

Photo: Getty

What is anyone going to say about this? She ate the blue carpet.

Rooney Mara

Rooney Mara

Photo: Getty

Well, this is very intense, but also, I’d probably wear it.

Claire Foy in Carolina Herrera

Claire Foy in Carolina Herrera

Photo: Getty

This is how you do sequins.

Jenny Slate

Jenny Slate

Photo: Getty

It was a big night for women in suits! I absolutely hate this one, but there is probably some deeper meaning in it that I have not yet read about, so I hope I don’t regret this caption.

