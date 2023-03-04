Independent Spirit Awards 2023: Sequins, Feathers, and Lace Rule the Blue Carpet

If the Academy Awards is a 400-person black tie wedding in a grand formal ballroom, the Independent Spirit Awards is the low-key beachside welcome party with a bonfire the night before.

The Spirit Awards, which recognizes independent filmmakers with shoestring budgets (represented by actual shoestrings on the trophy), kicked off on Saturday in a tent on the Santa Monica pier. Comedian Hasan Minhaj is hosting the ceremony this year—but this particular awards show is really more about the fashion vibes than the ceremony. The Independent Spirit red carpet* (*blue carpet, technically) tends to be my favorite because of the quirky, unexpected looks people put together, and the attendees did not disappoint this year. Let’s take a look at all the arrivals.