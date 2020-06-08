Looks Like Prince Andrew Has a Chance to Blow Another Interview

Image : via Getty

The last time Prince Andrew gave an interview about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, he screwed it up so thoroughly he lost his “job” as a royal. (Lest you think his “firing” was over said relationship/potential participation in sex trafficking, it was really about the interview.) Now he’s going to give another one—this time to federal prosecutors in New York. Best of luck!

Advertisement

NBC News reports that prosecutors have made a formal request for an interview with Andrew as part of their investigation into Epstein’s history of sex abuse, a move the outlet says is “rare.” The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York has actually been requesting an interview with Andrew for months, not that the Prince has bothered to cooperate.

“Contrary to Prince Andrew’s very public offer to cooperate with our investigation into Epstein’s co-conspirators, an offer that was conveyed via press release, Prince Andrew has now completely shut the door on voluntary cooperation,” U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman said in January. At the time, he said his office was “considering its options,” and it seems they’ve picked this route: the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty, which “allow generally for the exchange of evidence and information in criminal and related matters,” according to the Department of State’s website.

Advertisement

This time, the request is not voluntarily; it’s been filed to the UK Home Office, and if the British government approves it, the FBI can subpoena Andrew. It is, reportedly, a very big deal.

“The DOJ does not make a request of this nature lightly, especially one involving a senior member of the British royal family. It puts the UK government in a very difficult position – and the Duke of York even more so,” a source told The Sun.

Prince Andrew’s ties to Epstein have been well-documented, and alleged Epstein victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre has accused Epstein of forcing her to have sex with Andrew. Prince Andrew attempted to deny Giuffre’s accusations against him and downplay his relationship with Epstein in a disastrous BBC interview in November, one that eventually cost him his “job,” i.e., royal duties. Reports suggest he’s not getting those back anytime soon, and it’s hard to imagine an interview with the feds will help him out in any way.