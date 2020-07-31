This Ghislaine Maxwell Document Drop Is Pretty Damning If Your Name Is Alan Dershowitz

Image : Laura Cavanaugh ( Getty Images )

A massive dump of documents related to Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein dropped on Thursday night, and they reveal...a lot. Like, for instance, that Epstein was allegedly ghostwriting Maxwell’s statements to the press exonerating her. And that Alan Dershowitz allegedly was part of Epstein’s group that sexually abused underage girls, despite all his not particularly convincing protestations.

The Guardian reports that the court unsealed dozens of documents stemming from a 2015 civil defamation suit filed against Maxwell by Virginia Giuffre. Guiffre alleges that Maxwell lured her into Epstein’s ring and groomed her to have sex with him and his “clients” when she was only 15. The case was settled under seal in 2017, but there’s still a lot in here.

For instance, in 2015 Epstein appears to have emailed Maxwell statements she could give the press to distance herself from him following his 2008 conviction for sex trafficking. Maxwell has claimed in court that she was not in contact with Epstein at the time.

The documents also say Giuffre claimed Maxwell told her former President Bill Clinton flew on Epstein’s plane to his notorious “Pedophile Island,” despite Clinton’s denials.

Speaking of denials, this is...a lot. Dershowitz, who keeps defending Maxwell and Epstein in print for some reason, reportedly helped Epstein get a plea deal for raping an underage girl:

Then there’s this, from Forbes:

A 2014 document filed by two unnamed women claiming to be Epstein’s victims says one of the women—Jane Doe #3—was kept by him as a “sex slave from about 1999 through 2002.” The 2014 document also names former Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz as one of the people Jane Doe #3 was trafficked to; Dershowitz did not respond to a request for comment by Forbes, but has previously denied Giuffre’s claims that she was forced to have sex with him.

Dershowitz has been tragically absent from his favorite nude beach in Martha’s Vineyard this summer, but he’s still found time to write rousing defenses of two alleged sex traffickers, so perhaps we’ll hear from him soon.