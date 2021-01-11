No Thanks: Lana Has Decided to Comment on the Riots at the Capitol

Photo : Chris Delmas / AFP ( Getty Images )

If you read this headline and thought, “Nothing good can come of this,” you’re right!



Less than 24 hours ago I was relaying a bizarre Instagram comment Lana Del Rey wrote defending her new album artwork that included the sentence: “My best friends are rappers and my boyfriends have been rappers.” Now I’m back to report that Del Rey has decided to share some of her other fantastic thoughts, this time about Wednesday’s riots at the Capitol.

On Monday, the singer appeared on the BBC’s Radio 1's Future Sounds with Annie Mac to discuss her forthcoming album, Chemtrails over the Country Club, and somehow ended up talking about the recent insurrection. Which admittedly is easy to do—I’ve discussed it with nearly everyone I’ve interacted with over the last few days—but probably something to avoid if you have this sort of opinion:

“[The] book called Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing ... was all about people who didn’t know they hurt other people—like Trump!” Del Rey said in the interview. “He doesn’t know he’s inciting a riot. I don’t think that.” (The book I believe she’s referring to is actually called In Sheep’s Clothing, but nothing could matter less.)

“You don’t think that?” Mac responds. “I thought that was very clearly obvious that he knew what he was doing the whole way.”

Agree, Annie!

Sarah Jessica Parker refuses to so much as hint at Big’s fate in the now-confirmed Sex and the City HBO Max reboot. It makes perfect sense of course, but in this instance it’s particularly annoying, since we know that a scrapped Sex and the City 3 movie script included Big dying of a heart attack in the shower.

I find it unlikely that the new series would recycle any plot points from a leaked script—and thank God, because that same abandoned script included Miranda’s son sexting Samantha. B ut one begins to think that death might figure into the reboot somehow. For example: What will do they do about Samantha’s glaring absence?

