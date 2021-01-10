The Sex and the City Reboot Is Happening, and Sadly There's Nothing Kim Cattrall or I Can Do About It

Photo : Dan Callister/Liaison ( Getty Images )

With absolutely zero regard for my feelings on the matter, HBO Max is moving ahead with a Sex and the City reboot, which will be called And Just Like That...

As you might have guessed, Kim Cattrall will have nothing to do with the new series (very wise) , so instead the show will follow Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte “as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s,” according to a press release.

Sarah Jessica Parker shared a brief teaser on Instagram Sunday night, writing, “I couldn’t help but wonder...where are they now?”

I don’t wonder! Even if Cattrall were to reprise her role in the reboot, I consider the Sex and the City franchise settled business, which is why I sympathize with Cattrall’s vehement objections to being involved in any spinoffs or other movies. (Here is where I remind you that the rejected Sex and the City 3 movie had Big dying in the shower and Miranda’s son Brady sexting Samantha. )

I’m perfectly content rewatching the first six seasons, debating who the worst boyfriend is in the series with my group text, and struggling to keep the two characters Justin Theroux plays straight. Will I watch this ill-advised reboot? Yes. But I won’t be happy about it!

I fear going into excessive detail about the disturbing reason Armie Hammer is trending tonight, but I’ll report back if I learn more...

