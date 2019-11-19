Joan Collins Hates Your 'Tragic' Jeans

Joan Collins, a fashion icon so formidable she once convinced non-fashion icons to invest in derby hats, thinks jeans are “tragic”. She might be referring specifically to the pair of Gap jeans I stretched out so much I can pull them on without unbuttoning them, in which case, she is correct. If not, though, she is talking about all my jeans, all your jeans, and all the jeans out in the world, of which there are many.

Collins discussed her apparent distaste for denim, designer or otherwise, in an interview with Vogue. Like my grandmother—may she and all her extremely fashionable outfits rest in peace—Collins thinks these damn kids don’t dress up enough these days.

Advertisement

She said:

She does, however, mourn the days when dressing up for the day was more of an event. “I really hope that people will spend more money on clothes, because nobody dresses up anymore. If you do, then people stare at you, or make cutting remarks… well, maybe not cutting, but they’ll say something like, ‘Oh, look at you! You’re all dressed up.’ I find that very sad, because it will be the end of women buying elegant clothes in stores. Everybody’s going to end up in jeans and T-shirts, which I think is tragic.”

Indeed, Collins says, jeans are the real enemy:

“I hate jeans. I hate them, they’re so unflattering. And I hate jeans with holes in the knees, or holes anywhere. I’m not keen on T-shirts with logos, either. I like to be comfortable, but I want to be elegant, too.”

Advertisement

This is sort of an ironic stance for Collins to take, considering, as Page Six points out, that she had a Joan Collins Jeans line in the 1980s. And if you Google “Joan Collins jeans,” you’ll find a number of vintage photos featuring Collins in an array of denim. But times change, tastes evolve , and pocket money for designer clothes dwindles , so here we are, taun ting Dame Joan Collins with terrible cheap pants . [Page Six]



Meghan Markle is extremely (and rightfully!) tired of taking shit from the British tabloids. In an ongoing lawsuit, she’s alleging both The Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday fabricated hit pieces on her to make her look like a demanding drain on U.K. resources . As if the country didn’t have that already!

Advertisement

Per E! Online:

Among those allegations, Meghan and her lawyers claim the publication lied about renovations made in Frogmore Cottage. The newspapers wrote that she and Prince Harryhad a £5,000 copper bathtub installed, spent £500,000 on soundproofing their Windsor home, built a yoga studio, an orangery and a tennis court, and added a new wing to their house, all on the tax payers dollar.

Advertisement

Markle also claims Mail on Sunday published a letter she wrote to her father that was purposefully edited to make her look bad, and that Mail on Sunday inflated the cost of a baby shower she had before popping out little bb Archie. Leave Meghan Markle alone! [E! Online]