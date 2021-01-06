It's Apparently Very Easy to Riot in the Capitol When You're a Trump Supporter

Image : Saul Loeb ( Getty Images )

This summer, abolitionists and proteste rs were gassed and shot at in the streets and in their homes, all for rising up against a white supremacist paramilitary state intent on violence and subjugation. In D.C., President Trump orchestrated a similar tear gas attack on proteste rs outside a church on live television. The thought of a single proteste r then—deemed an “antifa spy” by the conservative media at large—getting within even feet of the Capitol building is monstrously laughable, with all the armored police guards, tanks, and on-call National Guard squads roaming the streets.



The experience of a “protest,” or even simple demonstration, a pparently changes quite significantly when one is a white supremacist.



Currently, on Wednesday, Trump supporters and election conspiracy mongerers have made an attempt to storm the Capitol building. Lawmakers are being evacuated through tunnels, per MSNBC, while others are sheltering in their office, like Michigan Rep. Haley Stevens. One Politico reporter shared “escape hoods,” which supposedly protect against chemical, biological, and radiological attack.

Scenes of the situation meanwhile are, at a glance, dire:

But in the panic, misinformation has rapidly spread online. One video showed a cross being erected by zealous Trump supporters, at what appeared to be the Capitol, but in actuality, was a video from a rally in Michigan.



As pandemonium ensues, Republicans and Trump supporters have begun to claim it is an orchestrated event by antifa, as documented by Right Wing Watch. CNN also reports that the U.S. Capitol is officially on lockdown, with Capitol Hill residences under evacuation, as protestors break through the East Front barricade erected by police.



Moments ago, white supremacists successfully breached the Capitol, carrying a Confederate flag.

The egregious display of non violent resistance by police against said proteste rs illustrates the core of their continued success in this attempt to enter the Capitol: It is very easy to do this, when one is a white supremacist.

It is exactly that simple. Unlike proteste rs this summer, who fought for a complete re-imagining of the American political and paramilitary apparatus, proteste rs currently inside the Capitol, some carrying Confederate flags, are not being treated as a similar threat. They are, in every way, the final shape of this country, and era in American history, as envisioned by Donald Trump and his demonic horde.



Currently, clashes inside the Capitol between rioters and the police force appear to be ongoing:

Trump, meanwhile, stoked the flames:

Representatives on the House floor were then given gas masks after tear gas was deployed inside the building.

While elsewhere, Mayor Muriel Bowser has instituted a citywide curfew from 6 p.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday, January 7.

As this is a developing situation, this story will be updated

