Later in morning, Haley spoke to a women’s group in Manchester. There were “some groans about the Bud Light” boycott, Weigel reported. Haley then misgendered Mulvaney:

Last month, my colleague Susan Rinkunas published audio of Haley calling the existence of trans women in sports “the women’s rights issue of our time” at a town hall in Bedford, New Hampshire. During that speech, Haley launched into a tirade against Mulvaney, who is very, very popular on TikTok, but is not harming anyone:

Have any of you all seen Dylan Mulvaney? You know who that is? On the beer cans? Let me tell you something. I know that there are transgender people out there—that is not a transgender person. That is a guy dressing up like a girl, making fun of women. [inaudible]. We don’t act like that. Yet companies are glorifying him. And then we’re supposed to tell our girls, ‘Be strong and be confident?’ What are we doing?

Unfortunately for the TikTok star, Mulvaney has become a scapegoat for all of Republicans’ anti-trans hatred. Last week, after the state of Texas banned gender-affirming care for minors, Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) called for an “investigation” into Bud Light for its “ties” to Mulvaney. (Her “ties” are simple: They sent her a promotional beer can design—that was never going to be for sale!—about two months ago, in an extremely normal influencer collaboration.)

Mulvaney is living rent free in the minds of so many conservatives; if only it were a nicer place to be!