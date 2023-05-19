Advertisement

It’s unclear from local reporting how or if Linehan responded to Hunt publicly after that, and she did not immediately respond to Jezebel’s request for comment. But Hunt’s comments offer an important context: It’s not Democrats and progressives who are derailing Nebraska’s state government by filibustering. The bigoted lawmakers willing to die on the hill of transphobia and dehumanizing pregnant people are to blame.

Last month, Hunt (formerly a Democrat who recently became nonpartisan) faced a state investigation for opposing the bill to prohibit medical care for trans youth because she has a trans child, which the state’s Accountability and Disclosure Commission has determined may be a “conflict of interest.” In an interview with Jezebel earlier this month, the senator said, “Being a loving parent is not a conflict of interest. But they can do whatever they want. They can take me to court if they want to, because it’s not a complaint I take seriously.”

Hunt told Jezebel that she and her progressive colleagues are prepared to stall or derail every bill the legislature considers in order to obstruct abortion and trans care bans. “We aren’t letting a single bill pass until abortion rights and trans rights are protected here.”