Much Like Every Other 27-Year-Old on Your Instagram Feed, Ariana Grande Is Engaged

Photo : Angela Weiss ( Getty Images )

I can’t tell if it’s because I’m “that age” (27) or if it’s because of what I’ve taken to calling “quarantine madness,” but about every third time I open Instagram lately I find out that someone I know from high school or college has gotten engaged.

I did not go to high school or college with Ariana Grande, but she is 27, and I opened Instagram today to see a post appearing to announce her engagement.

The post is a slideshow of photos with her and boyfriend Dalton Gomez, a Los Angeles real estate agent Grande has been dating for about seven months. She confirmed their relationship in May, in her “Stuck With U” music video.

The photos are, in this order: a photo of them cuddling on the floor, a selfie of Grande, another photo of them cuddling, a photo of Grande’s hand with a ring on her left ring finger (!!), and another photo of them cuddling on the floor. The caption reads “forever n then some.”

As you probably remember, Grande was last engaged to Pete Davidson, in 2018. It didn’t end well, but it did give us the perfect breakup bop “thank u, next.” I wish only the best for Grande and Gomez, but if things do go south, I can’t say I’m not looking forward to another no. 1 single.

In a Sunday evening Instagram post, Elliot Page thanked everyone who expressed their love and support for him after he announced he’s trans earlier this month.

“ From the bottom of my heart, thank you,” he wrote. “ Your love and support has been the greatest gift.”

In Page’s initial post about being trans, he wrote that while his “joy is real ... it is also fragile.”

“The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared,” he said . “ I’m scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the ‘jokes,’ and of the violence.”

I’m glad Page seems to be feeling supported.

Demi Lovato is in the self-actualizing phase of her breakup. [ People]

is in the self-actualizing phase of her breakup. [ Leah Remini said Tom Cruise’s on-set Covid blow-up was probably written, recorded, and leaked by his “Scientology assistant ” for publicity . If it was a publ icity stunt it was a pretty bad one— berating your colleagues Page Six