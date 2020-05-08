Ariana Grande Is Dating a Real Estate Agent Named Dalton

Image : Getty

At long last, there’s a quarantine boyfriend success story: Back in March, E! reported that Ariana Grande may be dating and isolating with a hot normie, after TMZ posted pictures of her making out with a mystery man around Valentine’s Day. Turns out, his name is Dalton Gomez, and he’s a real estate agent, according to reports.



“They run in the same circle. He used to be a dancer and they have many mutual friends,” a source told E!. “She’s gotten to know him quickly with the quarantine. They’ve been spending a lot of one on one time at home.” Another source told People, “Ariana... is very serious about self distancing. One of the people she is with right now is Dalton—they have been hanging out for a couple of months. Ariana doesn’t want to do another public relationship so she is trying to keep this one quiet, but she seems very happy with Dalton.”

On Friday, Grande confirmed the romance in a very public way. At the end of the video for her covid-19 relief collab with Justin Bieber, “Stuck With U,” she’s seen twirling around and kissing Gomez. There’s not much to see of him in the video—it’s framed for her height, which means he’s mostly invisible from the neck up—but it’s still cute, and a crushing reminder that Grande and string bean Pete Davidson broke up in October 2018. That’s a lifetime ago.

Still... who is this guy?

Screenshot : UMG

I did some digging, and it looks like Gomez works at the luxury agency Aaron Kirman Group. His professional bio outlines successes such as serving “as the Director of Operations during his first 3 years with the company” and holding “one of the largest rolodexes of A-list buyers and is already connecting many high profile deals across the city.” He also looks like the protagonist’s love interest in a Netflix teen rom-com featuring solely actors in their mid-20s, which is to say, he is non-threatening and handsome.

He’s also friends with Grande’s friend Miley Cyrus, according to this Instagram Story screenshot:

Some fans believe he may have sold Grande her current home, but that theory has yet to be proven. At any rate, he seems like a very rich and not famous dude (at least, not yet), which seems like an ideal partner for a celebrity like Grande. And now you know.