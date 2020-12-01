Meet Elliot Page

Image : GEOFF ROBINS ( Getty Images )

Oscar-nominated actor and Umbrella Academy star Elliot Page announced he is trans in a heartfelt statement shared on social media on Tuesday.

Advertisement

“I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot,” Page wrote. “I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life.

Advertisement

Page noted that though he is gracious and joyous about his coming out, he is also frightened, and not just by the jokes and demeaning commentary he expects may be hurled his way.

“The discrimination toward trans people is rife, insidious and cruel, resulting in horrific consequences,” Page wrote. “In 2020 alone it has been reported that at least 40 transgender people have been murdered, the majority of which are Black and Latinx trans women. To the political leaders who work to criminalize trans health care and deny our right to exist and to all those with a massive platform who continue to spew hostility toward the trans community: you have blood on your hands.”

Page, who became a household name since his breakout role in the 2007 indie film Juno, has long been an outspoken advocate for LGBTQ rights. He made headlines in 2019 after criticizing Chris Pratt—the worst White Chris—for being a member of Zoe Church, a Hillsong offshoot that Page called “infamously anti- LGBTQ.” Pratt denied the accusation, though the church’s pastor, Chad Veach, did, in fact, refer to homosexuality as “sexual brokenness.”

Page ended his announcement with a vow: “To all the trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better.”