Miley Cyrus Got a 'Freedom' Tattoo, For Some Reason I Can't Possibly Determine

Rebecca Fishbein
Image: via Getty

Miley Cyrus, who recently went through some relationship changes, went to a Beverly Hills tattoo shop over got the word “Freedom” inked across her knuckles. Huh. Wonder if that’s connected to anything?

Really, can you think of anything that might have sparked this?

Theoretically, the tattoo is a reference to Cyrus’s new single “Mother’s Daughter,” which includes the line, “So-so, so don’t fuck with my freedom/I came back to get me some,” but, I don’t know, could also refer to something else maybe? If you think real hard about it?

Thoughts?

