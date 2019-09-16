Image: Getty

Back in the Stone Ages, messy celebrities in even messier relationships would break up—and even divorce—over text. Adam Levine (allegedly) sent Jessica Simpson a breakup-missive that read: “Really busy. Need Space.” Kevin Federline received a text while promoting his album in Canada that Britney Spears was divorcing him. And then there’s the divorce text Russell Brand sent Katy Perry (who was filming a tour documentary at the time) after they’d been married for only 14 months. But that was the Stone Ages. These days, you can announce your divorce and leak photos of you making out with a reality television star like Miley Cyrus did—on social media! Page Six reports:



Sources close to [Liam Hemsworth] told us he was blindsided by the statement — and was in Australia at the time. Hours after Cyrus’ statement, images of her smooching new girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter surfaced. The singer then seemed to address the split in a cryptic Instagram caption saying, “Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win” — and by Aug. 12 she was teasing a new tune about the breakup. Hemsworth didn’t publicly address the split until days later.

Those same sources also claim that Liam was still working to repair their “crumbling” relationship and “wasn’t ready to publicly announce it.” Sad! Cyrus, meanwhile, has rebounded quite quickly with Kaitlynn Carter. As previously reported, the pair were spotted at various New York Fashion Week events and afterparties. And back in Los Angeles, Kaitlynn’s even met Miley’s mom! Liam, meanwhile, was photographed looking sad at an Australian frozen yoghurt shop. [Page Six]



Many were shocked to learn this weekend that Big Cotton™ spokeswoman Zooey Deschanel and Property Brother Jonathan Scott are dating. I wasn’t! While a roaming pack of squirrels descended from the trees and got me dressed for work last week, a bird flew through my window to gossip about the new relationship. Her friend, a bunny rabbit, claimed some forest animals had seen them twirling through a meadow earlier in the month. Anyways, Deschanel’s “soon-to-be” ex-husband Jacob Pechenik exclusively told Us Weekly at a lemonade stand somewhere in Los Angeles: “I’m happy!”



“Everything is amicable and we have beautiful children together that are that way because we were the parents. We’ve been raising them and we’re going to continue to raise them and take great care of them.”

Advertisement

No forest animals could be reached for comment at press time. Regardless, I look forward to Deschanel’s career renaissance as an HGTV host. It’s a role she was destined for! [Us Weekly]

