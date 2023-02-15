I Love Jonathan Majors and His Little Cup

I Love Jonathan Majors and His Little Cup

The Creed III actor must be tired. From what? Running through my mind all night AND carrying that little cup.

Kady Ruth Ashcraft
Photo: Getty Images

If you’ve been lucky enough to gaze longingly at photos of Jonathan Majors recently—which many of us have been doing, thanks to his current Creed III press tour—you’ve perhaps noticed something in his hand. No, it’s not your entire heart, though metaphorically yes it is. It’s a ceramic cup! “It just became a thing for me to always have my own vessel,” Majors explained in a video for GQ, “to kind of move through the world with.”

He certainly does move through the world with it as well as through my dreams. In an excellent profile on The Cut this week, writer Tahirah Hairston describes Majors sneaking “his decaf Americano, which he poured into a tiny ceramic cup he brought with him,” into the Whitney museum. Majors even explains that the coats he buys must have pockets large enough to fit his eco-friendly accessory. (Noted for when I send him a holiday gift next year.)

What a delightful thing for a superhero franchise star to be known for, especially when others *ahem Schmezra Schmiller ahem* are gaining a reputation for allegedly starting Icelandic cults and burglarizing homes in Vermont.

So if this mid-winter week has felt unbearably long and dreary, if you could be comforted by a dozen or so photos of a handsome man tenderly holding an artisan cup, then please, let this slideshow be a balm for the weary. (Jezebel has reached out to Jonathan Major’s team to ask if there are any particular brands or ceramicists the actor supports or if he, himself, has taken any pottery classes. At the time of publication, we have not heard back.)

A Warm Cup on a Cold Day

Image for article titled I Love Jonathan Majors and His Little Cup
Photo: Mat Hayward (Getty Images)

Starting off this series with a bit of a goofy cup pic! Look at Majors winking at the camera, daring them to ask about this exquisite mug lined with a crackled glaze.

Dapper Man With a Ceramic Can

Image for article titled I Love Jonathan Majors and His Little Cup
Photo: Nina Westervelt (Getty Images)

Some people bring a bejeweled brooch to a fancy awards show. Others might have a designer bag hanging from their arm. But the handsome and humble Jonathan Majors knows there’s only one accessory to take our collective breath away: a black and white terrazzo mug.

I Am In-Vest-ed in This Accessory

Image for article titled I Love Jonathan Majors and His Little Cup
Photo: Raymond Hall (Getty Images)

The terrazzo mug makes another appearance in this pap shot. Majors seems to be caught a bit off guard, here—luckily he has his security vessel to comfort him through the stress of being ambushed.

Jonathan Majors Sure Has Devotion....to His Cup

Image for article titled I Love Jonathan Majors and His Little Cup
Photo: Dave Kotinsky (Getty Images)

Clearly this black and white mug is a favorite. I wonder what is in there... Water? An herbal tea? A magical concoction that elevates the Yale-trained actor’s already immense talent?

The Liquid Goes in the Mug, Silly

Image for article titled I Love Jonathan Majors and His Little Cup
Photo: The Washington Post (Getty Images)

I wanted to make a joke about rebooting Home Improvement with Majors as the mysterious neighbor, Wilson, but it would be a crime to not see his entire beautiful face. That is how I honestly feel!

Cozy Cup Casual

Image for article titled I Love Jonathan Majors and His Little Cup
Photo: Neil Mockford / (Getty Images)

The simple brown handleless cup is in regular rotation for Majors. There’s something very zen about it.

Pattern Clashing Cup Chic

Image for article titled I Love Jonathan Majors and His Little Cup
Photo: Anna Pocaro (Getty Images)

A busy look for the fashionable man! Luckily he has his gorgeous black and blue mug to keep him centered.

Pivot to Glass

Image for article titled I Love Jonathan Majors and His Little Cup
Photo: Stefanie Keenan/VF22 / (Getty Images)

What have we here?! Majors is holding a *glass* cup rather than his usual one crafted from the deep clay of the earth and sexily spun, Ghost-style. Is this a cry for help? I hope he is OK.

What’s In The Cup?

Image for article titled I Love Jonathan Majors and His Little Cup
Photo: Paras Griffin (Getty Images)

If Jonathan Majors is doing a panel and holding a cup, I expect someone to ask him about it. What made him choose this one? What’s in it? Does it ground him? How many cups are on his bedside table (mine tend to accumulate!)?

Cheers!

Image for article titled I Love Jonathan Majors and His Little Cup
Photo: David M. Benett (Getty Images)

A man who can stay true to himself in the hell that is Hollywood? That’s a man worth keeping. Majors maintains his mug-loving stance in a room full of glass holders. We’re looking at a man with a backbone, a strong moral code.

What’s In Those Pockets?

Image for article titled I Love Jonathan Majors and His Little Cup
Photo: Image Group LA (Getty Images)

Here we see one of the aforementioned coats with large pockets, big enough to hold his mugs. These pockets sure look a little full, so it feels safe to assume there might be a mug or two in there.

The Daily Show with Cup of Joe

Image for article titled I Love Jonathan Majors and His Little Cup
Screenshot: The Daily Show

Trevor Noah might not be the host of The Daily Show anymore, but you know what will stand the test of time? Jonathan Majors’ love of mugs. May this accessory reign for as long as he lives. Cheers!

