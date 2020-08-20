Meghan Markle Wants Women To Vote

Photo : Charles McQuillan / Stringer ( Getty Images )

On Thursday afternoon, Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle spoke during the “When All Women Vote Couch Party,” a livestream event hosted by Michelle Obama’s non-profit, When We All Vote.

“When I think about voting and why this is so exceptionally important for all of us, I would frame it as: We vote to honor those who came before us, and to protect those who will come after us. Because that’s what community is all about.”

Markle went on to speak specifically about the importance of voting in this particular election, and to urge women to show up to the polls—or mail in their ballots—this fall.

“This week we are recognizing the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment which, of course, gave women the right to vote—but not all women, and specifically not women of color. As we look at things today, though it’s taken decades longer for women of color to get the right to vote, even today we are watching so many women in different communities who are marginalized, still struggling to see that right come to fruition—and that is, it’s just simply not okay.”

If you hadn’t heard, the Duchess moved back to the United States with Harry in the spring (and recently purchased a $14.65 million mansion, naturally), and it’s no surprise she’s jumping right into advocacy work again. [Harper’s Bazaar]

In news that will haunt me until the day that I leave this earth, Vanderpump Rules’ Scheana Shay has revealed that in 2008, she was part of a “sexual throuple” with none other than Mr. John “white supremacist dick” Mayer. Sure, you might be tempted to linger on why she felt the need to clarify that this was a sexual throuple, but we’ll brush past that for now.



E! reports that according to Scheana, it all began when she was working as a bartender and cocktail waitress at the Grand Havana Room, a cigar club in Beverly Hills. At the time, Scheana was living with Bravo star Stacie Adams (the bartender from The Hills), and when John started coming by the cigar club more often, Scheana and Stacie ended up hanging out at Mayer’s house, where the fling began.

“This went on for about six months, that we hung out…It just became kind of the three of us. We had a little throuple going on,” Scheana told co-hosts Heather Rae Young and Jessica Hall. “But then there was, like, me and another her. Everyone always had attention.”

I don’t know what the last two sentences mean, but let’s move on.

“I was like, ‘Wait, I brought you into this and now you’re getting more attention than I’m getting. What’s up with that?’” Scheana explained. “And even after him and I stopped talking, they continued talking.”

Shocking, that Scheana didn’t handle it well when she wasn’t getting all of the attention in a relationship. Not like there’s a precedent for that.

After hearing this truly shocking piece of information, we must all be wondering the same thing: does this mean John Mayer has heard “Good As Gold”? If he has, which I will continue to believe until proven otherwise, let’s hope he recognizes it for the work of musical artistry that it truly is. [E!]

