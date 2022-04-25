Megan Thee Stallion got emotional with Gayle King this week while talking about the 2020 incident in which rapper Tory Lanez allegedly shot her in the feet.
On Monday, Megan told King that on the night of the reported shooting in July 2020, there had been a “normal” verbal altercation between friends. “I was ready to go, and everybody else wasn’t ready to go. But that’s, like, normal friend stuff,” she told King. “So I get out of the car and it’s like everything happens so fast. And all I hear is this man screaming. And he said, ‘Dance, bitch.’ And he started shooting. And I’m just like, ‘Oh, my God.’ He shot a couple of times.”
Shortly after the shooting, Megan named Lanez as the person who allegedly shot her in the feet and even shared photos of her injuries on social media. Lanez was charged on October 8, 2020, with one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm that “personally inflicted great bodily injury,” and one count of carrying a concealed, loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle. He pleaded not guilty and maintains that he was framed.
In the time since, Lanez was barred from contacting Megan in any capacity and even thrown in jail earlier this month for violating that court order when he taunted her on Twitter.
Through tears to King, Megan recalled that when the alleged shooting happened, she “didn’t even want to move.”
“I didn’t want to move too quick, ‘cause I’m like, ‘Oh my God, if I take the wrong step, I don’t know if he could shoot something that’s super important, I don’t know if he could shoot me and kill me,’” she said.
Regardless of what exactly happened that night, Megan is, in her own words, clearly “real life hurt and traumatized.”
