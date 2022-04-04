“God will make a table for you in the presence of your enemies,” Tory Lanez tweeted just hours before today’s pre-trial hearing in the Megan Thee Stallion felony assault case. Fortunately for Stallion (aka Megan Pete) and her ever-loyal stans, God has apparently placed said table for Lanez in a Los Angeles county jail cell, where he was sent back on Tuesday for taunting her on social media in violation of his restraining order.

Lanez, otherwise known as Daystar Peterson, was arrested in court for having violated both a discovery protective order and personal contact order. He had engaged with Pete online in the weeks preceding the hearing, though he was explicitly barred from interacting with her or mentioning her at all. So the rapper was placed in handcuffs and remanded to custody until an amended bail of $350,000 is posted.

Today’s hearing is just the latest in a long saga since Lanez reportedly shot bullets at Pete’s feet following a verbal altercation in July 2020. The rapper was charged on October 8, 2020, with one count of assaulting Pete with a semiautomatic firearm that “personally inflicted great bodily injury,” and one count of carrying a concealed, loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle. A protective order prohibiting him from contacting Pete was also issued against Lanez. A month later, to the surprise of no one, he pleaded not guilty and was allowed to remain free on $190,000 bail.

In February, longtime Lanez ally and blogger DJ Akademiks tweeted out a “BREAKING” news update, claiming the rapper’s DNA was never found on the gun purportedly used to shoot at Pete. Ultimately, the tweet was deleted, yet it was still enough to result in a setback in the case and a vicious war of words on social media.

“Y’all tryna win a social media campaign this is MY REAL LIFE! Y’all tryna get retweets SPREADING FALSE NARRATIVES!” Megan wrote on Instagram.

It wasn’t the first time Pete and her legal team have accused Lanez, alongside DJ Akademiks, of planting stories to further a narrative they’ve repeatedly deemed “fake.” He claimed he was sleeping with both her and her former best friend, Kelsey Nicole, which led the two women to fight the night of the shooting. Pete begged to differ.

“You keep putting a narrative out that me and my friend fell out abt you and thats not true! Why are you skipping over the shooting just admit you shot me bc she definitely aint do it and I aint shoot my damn self,” Pete responded via her Instagram story.

While Pete has posted actual photos of the wounds she sustained on her feet that night, celebrities like Rihanna, Drake, Nicki Minaj and Kylie Jenner have recently unfollowed the Something For The Hotties rapper on social media, and many “fans” have publicly wondered whether or not she’s telling the truth.

“Bitches like this have ACTUAL CUM FOR BRAINS. Dick eating ass bitches. My hospital records are public record the DA has made a statement… yall choosing to be dumb at this point. You better hope a man never assaults you and nobody especially women believe you!” she recently tweeted in response to all of the questions.

If convicted, Lanez could face up to 22 years and eight months in prison. Here’s hoping today’s hearing will not only put a stop to the speculation, but finally give our favorite Houston hottie some peace.

