Protect Meg at All Costs

Photo : Rich Fury ( Getty Images )

A lot of disgusting things have happened this past week— including but not limited to the Department of Housing and Urban Development proposing a new rule that would instruct homeless shelters to turn away trans women based on appearance, the government sending federal agents to Portland to snatch Black Lives Matter protesters off the street, and everything being cake—but people on social media making fun of Megan Thee Stallion getting shot in the foot is certainly up there !!



Advertisement

The rapper spoke out against the callous, demonic, deeply inhuman behavior on Friday afternoon, calling attention to the underlying misogynoir of it all.

“ Black women are so unprotected,” she tweeted. “ W e hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others without considering our own. It might be funny to y’all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about, but this is my real life and I’m real- life hurt and traumatized.”

Advertisement

When the story initially broke a few days ago, all we knew was that Meg and another woman had been in an SUV with musician Tory Lanez when Los Angeles police arrested him on gun-related charges . We were told that cops took Megan to the hospital so that she could get a cut on her foot treated. Then, the rapper clarified that someone had actually shot her in the foot. Now, TMZ is reporting that Lanez himself might have been the person who shot Megan. Whatever the truth is, it’s no laughing matter, you fucking weirdos !!

Early Friday morning, Mykki Blanco alleged that Universal Music Group still hadn’t paid them for their contribution to Teyana Taylor’s “WTP” some two years after the ballroom-inspired track came out.

Advertisement

“Can you believe it’s been two years and Universal Music has still not paid me my feature fee for the song ‘WTP’?” Blanco tweeted. “The reason I have gone public with this is not to bad mouth Teyana Taylor, but [Taylor’s]’s entire team and Universal have treated me with so much disrespect. It’s a pandemic— like so many musicians, I’m completely out of work. I’m doing writing jobs here and there, but almost all of my income like so many others stems from touring.”

“I’m asking all of my fans please do not stream ‘WTP,’” they concluded. “ I’ve had it. E verything associated with this song and these people is anti - LGBTQ. It’s a lie!”

Advertisement

After a bunch of public and private back and forthing between both of the afore-mentioned parties and their respective teams, it would appear than an agreement has been reached.

“It is regretful that Mykki Blanco was not credited and compensated sooner,” Taylor’s label rep at Def Jam told Vulture Friday evening. “ We are happy to report that an agreement has been reached, and the matter has been settled. Teyana Taylor, for her part, had no culpability in the matter.”

Advertisement

Glad that’s resolved. While we’re talking about Blanco, go listen to my personal favorite track of theirs , this Kathleen Hanna collaboration off of their 2014 mixtape, Gay Dog Food.

Kylie Jenner doesn’t tip ? Color me shocquée!

In a TikTok that went viral this week, a woman who says she used to work as a hostess at a fancy Manhattan restaurant ranks a bunch of celebrities based on how shitty or not shitty they were to the waitstaff.

Advertisement

According to the video, the youngest KarJenner is stingy as fuck!

“Next up, we have Kylie,” says the woman in the clip . “She was fine, but she tipped $20 on a $500 dinner bill.” She gives her a two out of 10.

Advertisement

Here’s a quick rundown of how everyone else ranked:

Gigi and Bella Hadid , 10/10: “literally so nice”; “super polite and friendly with the staff, which is unfortunately rare for celebrities”

and , 10/10: “literally so nice”; “super polite and friendly with the staff, which is unfortunately rare for celebrities” Cameron Dallas , 4/10: “pulled a ‘Do you know who I am?!’” so he and a buddy could eat there after they’d closed

, 4/10: “pulled a ‘Do you know who I am?!’” so he and a buddy could eat there after they’d closed Hailey Bieber , 3.5/10: “not nice”

, 3.5/10: “not nice” Josh Peck , 10/10: “so friendly,” “the nicest celebrity I’ve ever met”

, 10/10: “so friendly,” “the nicest celebrity I’ve ever met” Kendall Jenner , 4/10: “pretty cold towards staff,” “usually has someone speak for her”

, 4/10: “pretty cold towards staff,” “usually has someone speak for her” Nick Jonas , 8/10: “really normal and chill”

, 8/10: “really normal and chill” Beyoncé, 10,000,000/10: “the most starstruck I’ve ever been ”; “when she left, she made sure to look at me, give me a big smile and say ‘thank you ’”; “beautiful ”

Advertisement