Megan Thee Stallion Confirms Her Alleged Shooter Was Tory Lanez

Photo : Rich Fury / Staff ( Getty Images )

During an Instagram Live on Thursday night, Megan Thee Stallion claimed that rapper Tory Lanez was the person who shot her in the foot last month. This comes just one day after Megan shared photos of her injured foot following the shooting in an attempt to silence the internet commenters claiming she was lying about being shot. According to Megan, she was in the car with her friend, Lanez, and Lanez’s security, and when she got out of the car to leave, Lanez started shooting at her from the back seat.

Advertisement

During the Instagram Live, Megan also spoke about why she didn’t feel comfortable telling the police officers at the scene what had just occurred, citing recent incidents of police violence against Black people.

“The police come, I’m scared. All this shit going on with the police, the police is shooting motherfuckers for anything. The police was literally killing Black people for no motherfuckin reason.... Do you think I’m about to tell the police that we, n*ggas, us Black people got a gun in the car?

“I didn’t tell the police what happened immediately right then because I didn’t want to die. I didn’t want the police to shoot me because it’s a n*gga with a gun in the car.”

Advertisement

She went on to explain that despite the fact that Tory allegedly shot her, she was still concerned with making sure he didn’t get hurt by the police.

“If you really want to tell the motherfuckin truth, I tried to save this n*gga. Even though he shot me, I tried to spare him. And y’all motherfuckers is not sparing me. That’s crazy. That’s fucked up.”

Megan finished her IG live by talking directly to all of the people accusing her of lying about the incident, and implying that she must have done something to provoke Lanez in order for him to have allegedly shot her.

“Stop lying on me. Stop acting like Black women is the motherfuckin problem. Stop acting like Black women is aggressive when all they be doing is speaking the motherfuckin facts, and you motherfuckers can’t handle it.”

Advertisement

Ever since the story first came out, people have been making jokes and stirring up rumors about what “really” happened, trivializing a Black woman’s physical and emotional pain for the sake of a few cheap laughs. It’s beyond heartbreaking that Megan even had to reveal so much about this clearly traumatic event on the internet just to silence the sexist and racist harassment she’s been receiving in the weeks since the truth about the incident came out. Like so many Black women before her, Megan Thee Stallion deserved so much more than to have to put her pain on display all over the internet just to receive basic empathy and care.