Me Staring at Demi Staring at Naomi Staring at Demi

Screenshot : Youtube

Naomi Campbell and Demi Moore sat down for a “chat” over on No Filter With Naomi, the year- old YouT ube series where the supermodel mostly talks about herself to friends and colleagues. They were there to talk about the recent Fendi haute coutur e runway, which featured lots of ‘90s supermodel favorites and in which both of them walked—b ut mostly, Demi and Naomi just stared at each other a lot. Like... a LOT.



From the way they spoke to each other throughout, it ap pears this was filmed the day after the widely talked- about runway, which was inspired by Virginia Woolf and featured pristine glass boxes where each model posed . It was all very literary, and literal. Here’s an exchange early in their chat where Naom i lists all the friends she walked alongside in th e show . When Demi interjects that hopefully, her children can model the next time around, Naomi cuts her off, and an awkward silence ensues until Naomi talks about something else on her mind.



Deeper in, Naomi asks Demi about her quarantine habits, which have involved each of her children and ex-husband Bruce Willis. Demi responds: “There’s been a lot of challenges and a lot of tragedy with this pandemic. But I also think there’s been a lot of gifts and blessings. I personally feel like I was very grateful for things slowing down.”



Advertisement

Screenshot : Youtube

That’s all fine or whatever. It’s just that the way these two stare at each other is... rapturous. How do I make it so that other people I’m in conversation with gaze at me this exact same way?



Naomi then asks Demi: “Where was our beginning? Where did we meet first?” She thinks it was in Paris at a John Galliano show they walked together in the ‘90s. Naomi alleges that she babysat Demi’s daughter Rumer, but Demi countered that it was Tallulah in Paris with them. They then agreed to disagree.



Screenshot : Youtube

Advertisement

Subsequently, they stared at each other again. There are other, probably more important things they talked about. But I can’t stop staring at them stare at each other. So deep! So passionate! So inquisitive!

Screenshot : Youtube

Advertisement

They also shared a fun memory of the only time Demi visited Azzedine Alaia with Naomi. It was the summer of 1997. Demi thought it was the first time she and Naomi had really hung out, but that was actually in Vegas while shooting Indecent Proposal in 1993. The story gets a bit muddled here, but what I was able to make out: Naomi came to the hotel with Bruce Willis’s friend Carmine, where she was introduced to baby Scout Willis and toddler Rumer. They then watched a fight at the Mirage, and because they “weren’t really into gambling,” skipped the casino. But Naomi has a memory of watching a woman beat her husband with a purse for spending too much money at some casino table, sometime after they left the Mirage.

Thankfully, they stared quite hard at each other throughout the retelling. Actually, the only time Naomi broke her gaze was to stare back at herself in the camera. Or wa s she staring at me?



Advertisement