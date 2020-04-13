Bruce Willis and Demi Moore Are Having a Lovely Quarantime

Screenshot : Instagram

As Americans, it’s our god-given right to quarantine with whomever we want. If exes Bruce Willis and Demi Moore want to isolate together with their three adult daughters and their partners, so be it!



Advertisement

But if they’re going to keep posting whimsical photos of themselves in matching pajamas and posing with individual copies of How to Rule the World From Your Couch, it forces me to ask some questions. Such as: Why isn’t Willis quarantining with his current wife of 11 years, Emma Heming, and their 8- and 5-year-old daughters?

Don’t Sleep on Old Navy’s Activewear Read on The Inventory

Heming seems to be supportive of Willis’s decision to spend his quarantime with Moore and their kids, posting comments like “love and miss you guys” while the group poses with enormous silverware without her.

Then again, the most recent post to her own account was from her and Willis’s anniversary on March 21; a throwback photo of them on a ride at a theme park...or is it a roller coaster? What could it mean? [People]

Advertisement

Katy Perry is making the most of her baby bump, using it to conveniently pad out this bunny costume I guess she spent Sunday just wearing around the house.



Advertisement

Do you think that decorative assortment of straw hats is always on that wall, or is it a spring-specific installation? These are the thoughts that torment me as I try to fall asleep. [Us Weekly]

Advertisement