Would You Self-Isolate With Your Ex-Husband?

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis are mostly fine, if her recent memoir Inside Out is anything to be believed. Unlike her split with alleged lothario Ashton Kutcher, Moore has claimed that she is “proud of her divorce” from Willis, even going so far as to attend his vow renewal with his new wife Emma Heming last March. Still, self-isolation together, for a near- indefinite amount of time? Seems bad, man!



Sources tell People that the “exes reunited during their self-isolation,” seen in pictures posted to Instagram from daughter Tallulah Willis. Musing on her parents’ reunion, she wrote, “Chaotic neutral.”

Us Weekly also reports, per an Instagram comment from Tallulah Willis, that Bruce and Demi have been self-isolating together for 27 days. Which makes me wonder, are they sleeping in separate wings of the house? Demi’s mansion looks big e nough. I’m not trying to start any drama, promise, I’m just really curious about the logistics of their family bonding period!

Anyway, when Willis is not around, the kids appear to keep themselves busy putting on concerts with their plastic goose and chihuahua. Glad to see Rumer is putting the skills she learned on The Masked Singer to use. [People]

Close your eyes, c lear your mind, and listen to the rhythm of the universe around you as it expands and contracts. Allow time to collapse, so that tomorrow becomes today becomes yesterday. And now, a riddle from the celestial wave s : Which celebrity has teamed up with a world-famous guru to co-produce a film about the “mindfulness movement” together? I’ll give you a moment.

If you guessed anyone other than Jewel and Deepak Chopra, then I am literally so sorry, but you are not a prophet . Page Six reports that Jewel has collaborated with Chopra on a documentary called The Mindfulness Movement, which will be online Friday. According to the notorious Cindy Adams: “Jewel used the techniques to escape homelessness, get her act together, and last week, a quarantine concert from her bedroom raised $550,000 for mental health.” [Page Six]

Kris Jenner is on TikTok and I will never know peace.

Lisa Vanderpump is clearly unwell, knowing the Beverly Hills Housewives will putter on without her.

