Marjorie Taylor Greene Scolds Colleague on 'Decorum' a Week After Showing Hunter Biden's Nudes

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) decided to remind a Democratic colleague about decorum during a Thursday hearing, which is incredibly rich considering that just last week, Greene chose to show blown-up photos of a nude Hunter Biden engaging in sex acts during a hearing on his taxes—photos that were likely retrieved from his stolen laptop and may be considered revenge porn.

Fox News and other platforms that streamed the hearing rushed to blur the photos. Greene also put the photos in an email blast to her constituents, even though her mailing list has no age requirement, meaning the photos could have ended up in the inboxes of minors in violation of both state and federal law. But sure, Marge really cares about propriety.

Her comments came during a hearing on covid vaccine mandates, when Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) criticized her for presenting “irresponsible facts” to witnesses. He also had a poster of a tweet in which she compared vaccine passports to Nazis forcing Jewish people to wear a yellow Star of David. Greene interrupted and asked the chairman that “members be reminded of the rules of decorum.” Garcia proceeded to flame her ass on Twitter: “Marjorie needs to remember she showed us a dick pic last week.” (No, I will never refer to the site as “X,” no matter how hard Elon Musk tries.)

Greene showed the photos of Biden during the July 19 House Oversight Committee hearing on the Department of Justice’s investigation of Biden; an investigation which started during President Trump’s administration. The hearing featured two whistleblowers from the Internal Revenue Service who claimed that the DOJ under President Biden interfered in the investigation to help Hunter avoid prison time. Greene tried to get one of the whistleblowers to say that Hunter wrote off payments to sex workers on his taxes and tried to imply that he was somehow involved in sex trafficking.

Biden’s attorney Abbie Lowell told the Washington Post, “We are curious to hear how that instance of pure harassment of a private person’s personal life informed Congress of some real gap in our tax laws. ... Nothing is beneath Ms. Greene.”

Literally nothing is beneath her, not even hypocritically invoking “decorum” when a colleague reads public posts and corrects her on vaccine misinformation.