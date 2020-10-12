Machine Gun Kelly Meets the Family

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, lovers of climbing roofs, are taking their relationship to the next level.
People reports that Fox recently introduced Kelly to her three sons, Noah Shannon, Bodhi Ransom, and Journey River. The couple began dating in July, a few months after they first met on the set of Midnight In The Switchgrass, an indie thriller whose production got shut down after just two weeks because of coronavirus.
Things have moved fast thereon!
“Megan thought it was a natural step, since they are getting more serious,” a source told People of Kelly’s first meeting with Fox’s children. “They are in a committed relationship and it’s not just a fling. They are planning a future together.”
While the rest of us consider the myriad ways our basic rights and ability to live with dignity might soon disappear, Tiffany Trump was celebrating her 27th birthday in Miami, blissfully unaware.
According to Page Six, when the youngest Trump and her eight-person crew arrived at Kiki, a Greek waterfront restaurant, they were greeted with “a multi-bottle champagne parade complete with sparklers and American flags.”
I hope they got rapid tests!
- Downton Abbey star Dominic West was spotted getting cozy with his The Pursuit of Love co-star, who is not his wife (on a scooter!) [Mirror]
- The difference in cost between Cardi B’s birthday bikini and Cardi B’s birthday Birkin is more than this particular freelancer’s annual income. [Page Six]
- Jamie Lee Curtis wonders if Chris Evans leaked that dick pic on purpose. [JustJared]
- This huge pumpkin gets its own parade. [Independent]
DISCUSSION
Actually it’s Lily James (the co-star) who was from Downton Abbey, not Dominic West. (For a moment I thought I had somehow missed an important set of episodes of DA!)