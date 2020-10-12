Machine Gun Kelly Meets the Family

Photo : Christopher Polk ( Getty Images )

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, lovers of climbing roofs, are taking their relationship to the next level.

People reports that Fox recently introduced Kelly to her three sons, Noah Shannon, Bodhi Ransom, and Journey River. The couple began dating in July, a few months after they first met on the set of Midnight In The Switchgrass, an indie thriller whose production got shut down after just two weeks because of coronavirus.

Things have moved fast thereon!

“Megan thought it was a natural step, since they are getting more serious,” a source told People of Kelly’s first meeting with Fox’s children. “They are in a committed relationship and it’s not just a fling. They are planning a future together.”

