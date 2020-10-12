It’s Prime Day!
The Inventory team is rounding up all of the best deals,
all throughout Prime Day. Click here to browse!
A Supposedly Feminist Website
ShopSubscribe
A Supposedly Feminist Website
Dirt Bag

Machine Gun Kelly Meets the Family

mariesolis
Marie Solis
Filed to:Machine gun kelly
Machine gun kellyMegan Foxtiffany trumptrump familyDominic WestCARDI BJamie Lee CurtisChris Evans
5
Save
Illustration for article titled Machine Gun Kelly Meets the Family
Photo: Christopher Polk (Getty Images)

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, lovers of climbing roofs, are taking their relationship to the next level.

Advertisement

People reports that Fox recently introduced Kelly to her three sons, Noah Shannon, Bodhi Ransom, and Journey River. The couple began dating in July, a few months after they first met on the set of Midnight In The Switchgrass, an indie thriller whose production got shut down after just two weeks because of coronavirus.

Things have moved fast thereon!

“Megan thought it was a natural step, since they are getting more serious,” a source told People of Kelly’s first meeting with Fox’s children. “They are in a committed relationship and it’s not just a fling. They are planning a future together.”

Advertisement

While the rest of us consider the myriad ways our basic rights and ability to live with dignity might soon disappear, Tiffany Trump was celebrating her 27th birthday in Miami, blissfully unaware.

G/O Media may get a commission
AirPods Pro Drop to $199 on Amazon
AirPods Pro
AirPods Pro

According to Page Six, when the youngest Trump and her eight-person crew arrived at Kiki, a Greek waterfront restaurant, they were greeted with “a multi-bottle champagne parade complete with sparklers and American flags.”

I hope they got rapid tests!

Illustration for article titled Machine Gun Kelly Meets the Family
Screenshot: @davideinhorn
Advertisement
  • Downton Abbey star Dominic West was spotted getting cozy with his The Pursuit of Love co-star, who is not his wife (on a scooter!) [Mirror]
  • The difference in cost between Cardi B’s birthday bikini and Cardi B’s birthday Birkin is more than this particular freelancer’s annual income. [Page Six]
  • Jamie Lee Curtis wonders if Chris Evans leaked that dick pic on purpose. [JustJared]
Marie Solis

Night blogger at Jezebel with writing at Vice, The Nation, Gothamist, The Awl, and more.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jezebel

Sen. Gary Peters Shares Personal Story About How Later Abortion Saved His Ex-Wife's Life

Amy Klobuchar Incisively Demonstrates How Amy Coney Barrett Hearing Is Screwing Over Americans

The Beautiful Weirdness of Mary Lattimore's Harp Music

There's Not Going to Be a Debate, Get Over It!!!

DISCUSSION

JiminyCricket
JiminyCricket

Downton Abbey star Dominic West was spotted getting cozy with his The Pursuit of Love co-star

Actually it’s Lily James (the co-star) who was from Downton Abbey, not Dominic West. (For a moment I thought I had somehow missed an important set of episodes of DA!)