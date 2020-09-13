Everyone Is Having a Great Time Teasing Chris Evans About Accidentally Leaking His Own Nudes

Photo : Matt Winkelmeyer ( Getty Images )

Life is a series of fleeting moments, most of them unremarkable. But actor Chris Evans had what I can only assume will be a memorable one on Saturday when he accidentally posted what appeared to be a nude photo of himself on Instagram, which remained on his story for seconds?? minutes?? before he deleted it, according to People.

Unfortunately for Chris Evans, everyone is having a good laugh about the incident except Chris Evans, who from what I can tell has not commented on the accidental leak.

Mark Ruffalo reassured his pal that the bar for completely embarrassing yourself is very high as long as Trump’s around. Something nice for all of us to keep in mind, perhaps.

“@ChrisEvans Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself,” Ruffalo tweeted Saturday night. “See... silver lining.”

The next morning, Evans’ brother Scott got in on the fun too: “Was off social media for the day yesterday,” he wrote on Twitter. “So. What’d I miss?”

Singer Kelis announced on Friday that she recently gave birth to a baby girl, her third child, but her second with husband Mike Mora. In an Instagram video, Kelis explained that the birth was the reason she’s been “MIA” lately, which sounds totally fair to me. All the more so since Kelis said that she’d had a really “intense” labor, something she wanted to be honest about since it can still be taboo for people to talk about openly.

“I’ve been doing a lot of thinking and I’m generally a really private person with my personal life, but I wanted to kind of bring my fam in, bring you guys in, to sort of talk about all of these women’s things we go through that no one really tells us about,” she said in the video.

She said she also wanted to share with her fans her postpartum plans to take care of herself, which might have been more poignant had they not also included a shameless plug for her own meal box company, Bounty and Full.

Congratulations to Kelis for giving birth to a healthy baby girl, and to this sponsored content.

Taylor Swift is returning to her country roots. The singer is slated to perform on the Academy of Country Music Awards telecast, which airs on Wednesday, which will be the first time Swift has performed at any country music show in seven years, according to Variety.

Swift will sing “Betty,” a song off her most recent album Folklore, and one Swift fans have a few theories about, one of which involves the singer secretly pining for Karlie Kloss.

• Bar Refaeli, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and ex-flame of Leonardo DiCaprio, has been sentenced to nine months of community service after being found guilty of evading almost $10 million in taxes. [Us Weekly]

• In a recent interview on James Corden’s late-night show, Gabrielle Union said many of the original Bring It On cast members are interested in a sequel. [Bossip]

• Paris Hilton got the New York Times Styles treatment, and she talked about her new forthcoming documentary, which will partly deal with her experience spending nearly a year at a Utah boarding school for troubled teens, where she says she was abused by teachers and administrators. [NYT]

• Zendaya and John David Washington filmed a secret movie during quarantine? Apparently, yes, they did, and Netflix has reportedly acquired it. [Vulture]