Olivia Jade Is Back on YouTube

Former prolific YouTuber and current college admissions scandal subject Olivia Jade will NOT let Aunt Becky hamper her dreams of influencing stardom. Indeed, on Sunday night Lori Loughlin’s daughter posted her first YouTube video in eight months—an admittedly contrite one, though she doesn’t discuss her parents’ ongoing court case, for legal reasons.



“Obviously I’ve been gone for a really long time, and as much as I wish I could talk about all of this, it’s really hard for me to say this just because I know that it’s something that needs to be addressed,” Jade says, clearly referencing allegations that her parents dropped $500,000 to bribe her and her sister’s way into the University of Southern California. “ It’s just unfortunately, which is why I didn’t know exactly when I should come back to YouTube, but the reason for that is just because I’m legally not allowed to speak on anything going on right now.”

Jade also tells viewers she’s spent the last few months debating whether she should return to YouTube considering the legal gag order, but ultimately decided to pop back on because she misses filming.

“I want to move on with my life,” she concludes. “A nd I’m not trying to be in a selfish way. I’m not trying to make this about me. That’s not the point of this.”

In fairness to Jade ( who has reportedly dropped out of USC along with her sister) it does seem like she’s been shaken by this experience, and perhaps has, in fact, learned a lesson about privilege, or at least cheating . Maybe. And, o f course, there’s no reason for her not to pick back up with her channel—w hether or not people decide to tune in, or brands decide to gift her free stuff, is a different story.