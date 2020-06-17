Let's Talk About the Time Elon Musk Had a Threeway with Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne

Image : Getty

A long, long time ago, before little X Æ A-Xii was even a twinkle in anyone’s eye, Elon Musk and Amber Heard were a couple. They started going out in 2016, after Musk spent a cool few years waiting patiently (sort of) for her and Johnny Depp to break up. They did, of course, and it’s due to that famously ugly split that we have been gifted with this cursed information: Heard once had a threesome with Musk and Cara Delevingne. I know. I’m sorry.



Advertisement

The following is from the deposition of Josh Drew, ex-husband of Heard’s friend Raquel “Rocky” Pennington. From the Daily Mail:

Did Rocky tell you Amber Heard was having an affair with Carla Delevingne while she was still married to Johnny Depp?’ attorney Benjamin Chew asks. ‘Yes,’ says Drew, who has since split from Pennington but says elsewhere in the deposition that he socialized with Heard as recently as last year and that she is paying for his attorney. ‘Did she ever tell you in words or substance while Amber was still married to Johnny Depp that the three of them, Amber Heard, Elon Musk and Carla Delevingne spent the night together?’ Chew goes on. ‘Yes,’ replies Drew. ‘To the specific date, I can’t say.’ Chew further asks: ‘So they were having a three-way affair, correct?’ ‘My understanding, yes,’ Drew replies.

The deposition, of course, is part of Depp’s defamation lawsuit against Heard, spurred by a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she accused Depp of abuse.

Advertisement

A source told the Mail that Depp has already filed papers demanding that Musk and...James Franco...turn over any communications they had with Heard around the time of their breakup in May of 2016, adding, ominously, that “almost anything can happen in this case.” [The Daily Mail]

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are really doing this thing. According to Us:

Megan and MGK have gotten more serious and are officially dating and referring to one another as boyfriend and girlfriend,” the insider explains. “They’re enjoying spending more and more time together and have a strong connection.”

G/O Media may get a commission Sport an Apple Watch Series 5 for $100 Less Apple Watch Series 5 Buy for $300 from Amazon

Fox’s new relationship comes after ten years of marriage to Brian Austin Green, who will probably have a lengthy podcast episode dedicated to this topic sometime very soon. [Us Weekly]