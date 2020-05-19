Once Again, Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green Are Separating

Image : Getty

After a decade of marriage, Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green are getting a divorce.



Advertisement

The split was apparently on the horizon long before quarantine forced us to spend time with the people we thought we loved but soon realized we hate because they pet the cat wrong. Green confirmed the break-up on his podcast, explaining that he wanted the news to come straight from him. It all started last year, with a dream. Per E!:

Brian reveals that in the fall of last year Megan left him and their kids to shoot a movie for 5-weeks, during which he dreamt they split. He describes, “About 3 weeks into her being gone and shooting, I had a dream, which most people dream, but I don’t ever remember my dreams… but, I had this dream that she came back from work, and that we were distant, that things were off, that things were weird.” The next day he texted her about his dream and she was “shocked” by his experience, but he was assured everything was “fine.” However, he says that once she returned they started to behave “almost exactly” as they did in his dream. “But, I gave her a few weeks, I figured you know, she’s been out of the country, she’s jet-lagged, she’s been shooting nights, I have to give her some time to recoup a little bit and get back into life. And, so, I did,” he recalls.

Advertisement

Eventually, Fox revealed that she was “happier being alone.” Ouch! But to Green’s immense credit, he took it in stride.

He remembers, “She said, ‘You know, I realized while I was out of the country working alone that I feel more like myself, and I liked myself better during that experience, and I think that may be something worth trying for me.’ And, I was shocked and I was upset about it, but I can’t be upset at her, and I wasn’t upset at her because that’s, she didn’t ask to feel that way, it wasn’t a choice she made, that’s the way she honestly felt.”

Rather than drag out the torturous “space” dance for months or possibly years, the two decided to end things. As for Fox’s alleged romance with Colson Baker, aka Machine Gun Kelly, Green says there are no hard feelings there, either.

“I don’t want this guy Colson, who I have never met, who she said nothing but really kind things about, I don’t want him to be vilified because nobody did anything wrong. It’s not like we are separating or anything because somebody cheated or somebody hurt somebody,” he insists. “I feel like people are on paths in life sometimes and you’re on the same path, and you walk that path together, and things are working and then paths just kind of separate sometimes.”

Advertisement

This marks the third time the two have broken up, including the time Fox filed for divorce in 2015. But considering Green’s exhaustive explanation (and dream!), it seems like this one will stick.