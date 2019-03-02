Image: Getty

Amber Heard has been an outspoken advocate for domestic violence survivors and detailed her own experiences in a December 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post. Now ex-husband Johnny Depp is calling the op-ed part of an “elaborate hoax” and suing Heard for $50 million.

In the lawsuit, attorneys acknowledge that Heard never named Depp specifically in the op-ed but say the piece “depends on the central premise that Ms. Heard was a domestic abuse victim and that Mr. Depp perpetrated domestic violence against her.” Depp claims he was fired from Pirates of the Caribbean shortly after the article was published.

He’s also still claiming that it was actually Heard who abused him. The lawsuit states that Heard allegedly threw a vodka bottle at Depp, resulting in an injury that required surgery to reattach part of his finger.

As for Heard’s allegations that Depp hit her and threw a phone at her face, the lawsuit claims those allegations were “conclusively refuted by two separate responding police officers, a litany of neutral third-party witnesses, and 87 newly obtained surveillance camera videos.”



The document also drags #MeToo into this:

“Ms Heard also knew that her elaborate hoax worked: as a result of her false allegations against Mr Depp, Ms Heard became a darling of the #MeToo movement, was the first actress named a Human Rights Champion of the United Nations Human Rights Office, was appointed ambassador on women’s rights at the American Civil Liberties Union, and was hired by L’Oreal Paris as its global spokesperson.”

Heard filed for divorce in May 2016 after 15 months of marriage. She was awarded $7 million in the divorce settlement and gave a portion of the money to a charity that provides support for domestic violence survivors. Depp has since managed to ruin Harry Potter and spend all his money on skeezy hats and flea market jewelry.

Oh, and the lawsuit also claims she cheated with Elon Musk.

Katherine Helmond, who was probably best known for her role as Mona on Who’s the Boss? has died at 89 of complications from Alzheimer’s.

Helmond, a Tony winner, also starred opposite Billy Crystal on Soap from 1977-81, and appeared in movies directed by Alfred Hitchcock and Terry Gilliam.

She was one of those actresses who was always an unexpected delight whenever she turned up in a TV show or movie, but my absolute favorite Katherine Helmond character was Edith Minz, Goldie Hawn’s ruffle-loving, dog force-feeding mother in Overboard. This is such sad news; she was great.

More sad news: Luke Perry—Dylan on Beverly Hills 90210 or Archie’s dad on Riverdale, depending on how old you are—has suffered a stroke. While TMZ originally reported that it was a “massive” stroke and that he’d been placed in a coma, his rep is saying he’s only “under observation.” Sincerely hoping TMZ has their facts wrong. Here’s to a speedy recovery, Luke.

