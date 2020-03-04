Let's Check in on Britney Spears

Screenshot : Instagram ( Britney Spears )

On Monday, Britney Spears began posting a series of photos against a red wall. Many were the same photo, with different levels of contrast and filters applied to them, but nevertheless, the end result was slightly haunting.

Now, it is not wholly uncommon for Britney Spears to do whatever she pleases with her social media accounts. Sometimes she likes to show off her status as a temporary brunette, or post photos of her closet amidst a battle with her ex-manager over a restraining order, or accuse the paparazzi of digitally altering images of her while on vacation. She even uses her Instagram—quite frequently—to address the conspiracy theories that pop-up around it, like shutting down rumors that she isn’t in control of her social media accounts. With the deluge of obviously personal photos this last week, I think its safe to assume she’s telling the truth!

Advertisement

In the first series of photos against the red wall, Spears shows off a “dress from the 1920s,” which she had torn up and made into a mini dress because “I don’t like ruffles.” The bottom half, which was presumably the ruffled part, was made into a headband. In the second pic, she claims: “Not sure which pic I liked best so I posted all 3 ... !!!!!” A short while later, she shared some snaps of her 26-year-old boyfriend Sam Asghari in his underwear while wearing her grandmother’s bathing suit, which she gave to Spears along with “many beautiful things.” The two seemed happy, whether or not they were standing in what looked like Twin Peaks’ spooky red room!

The following day, Britney posted a quote that read: “Mind games do not make me believe you are mysterious or interesting. Mind games do make me believe you are a waste of my energy, and a waste of my time.” In the very next post, she mused on the dice tattoo she got with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, writing, “‘God does not play dice with the universe’ …. so maybe I shouldn’t have gotten the pink dice 7 on my left arm.” Following a few more photos from the red room, Spears then shared another quote about surrounding yourself with people who “want to see you grow.”

All of this would likely be nothing but a blip in her long and storied social media history, were it not for an Instagram Live shared by her son Jayden on Tuesday, in which he called his grandfather Jamie Spears “a pretty big dick” and “fucking gay.” TMZ reports that in the Instagram Live, Spears’ 13-year-old son also claims he will be seeing his mother “in a couple weeks,” which tracks with the new details of her custody arrangement with ex-Federline. After an alleged assault took place between her other son and her father, Jamie, Federline sought a restraining order against his former father-in-law. Although Los Angeles police concluded that no abuse had transpired, the details of Federline and Spears’ joint-custody agreement were altered, giving him custody 70 percent of the time, while she received 30 percent.

Advertisement

Alongside his apparent anger at his grandfather—understandably so—Jayden Spears also seemed to confirm long-standing reports that Britney might never make music again, claiming: “I haven’t seen her doing a lot of music at all. I remember one time I asked her, ‘Mom, what happened to your music? And she was like ‘I dunno honey I think I might just quit it.’” In the same rant, he also calls Federline “literally Jesus,” and claims that if he gets 5000 Instagram followers he’ll spill more about his family life. I can’t imagine anything good will come of this, but it maybe explains Spears’ apparent predilection for red rooms and vague self-help quotes these last few days! [TMZ]

After apparently being fired for trashing Public Enemy and Bernie Sanders over a performance at a political rally, Flavor Flav claims his beef with his former group members has little to do with Sanders himself. In an interview with the Guardian, he says: “I don’t have anything against Bernie. I think he’s a good person and I wish him luck.”

Advertisement

He also hit back at rumors that cropped up in the wake of his abrupt firing that his refusal to perform at the political rally means he supports Donald Trump. “Some people tried to say I did this because I’m a Trump supporter and that’s not true. Fuck Trump!” Well, at least that’s cleared up! [Guardian]