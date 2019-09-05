Do you think we might actually save the planet from impending climate disaster if our favorite celebrities stopped bleaching their hair (and maintaining those bleach jobs) with harmful chemicals and pollutants? Would Pete Davidson survive such drastic measures? Unlikely. But it’d be a step in the right direction. Anyway—Britney Spears is brunette now:



She does not need my input on her new color way, but I think the change looks incredible! However temporary, it might also spare her hair the damaging routine of bleaching it often as she’s naturally a brunette. I am concerned though about her boyfriend Sam Asghari, who I believe might be colorblind? He posted this comment underneath:

Advertisement

Perhaps he’s being poetic and utilizing the two extremes of hair color, or he can’t tell the difference. I can’t decide which is more ominous! [People]

Twist! Farrah Moan revealed on Twitter yesterday that Ariana Grande hijacked her most well known Drag Race look—literally!



Advertisement

She later explained her decision to reveal this came about when news broke that Ariana Grande was suing Forever 21 for theft of her likeness in “at least 30 unathorized images and videos.” And the two looks do bear a striking similarity! However, fans of Ariana Grande quickly flooded Farrah Moan’s mentions with ridicule and blame, prompting her to defend herself in a longer series of tweets:



“Last thing ima say on this; the main ppl at fault here are her team. If that queen didn’t recreate it, they woulda found someone who would. When ur team makes a mistake, it falls on u. Idc what the lawsuit is really about, her legal team is accusing theft of likeness, image, w/e -But the point is her team also stole. U can attack me all day but it’s not gonna change anything. I can admit I was petty with that gif I posted & I’ll apologize for that but at the end of the day they did what they did. Idc about suing anyone, just needed to put this out there”

Advertisement

If anything, her allegations re-ignite the familiar conversation around the seemingly parasitic relationship between pop stars and the queer people who style (and support) them. Interestingly, Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings” was released to similar controversy and accusations of theft and appropriation. Elsewhere, Frankie Grande shared his (mostly unneeded thought) about Farrah Moan’s claims at the premiere of the documentary Game Changers.

“Listen, there’s always drama, you know what I’m saying? And it’s just whether or not you’re going to dial into that particular element or whether you’re going to stay above it and like rise above it and just like you know reign supreme. And that’s what I feel like she’s doing. You can either dial into the drama or you can dial away from it and just let it play out. You’re not in control of the results and the sooner that you get that, the better you’re going to live your life.”

Advertisement

I have no idea what he’s talking about, as it sounds like advice for surviving the Big Brother house instead. (Perhaps his experience there really did break him!) Regardless, he’s here, he’s demanding attention, and that means we should acknowledge his input! [ET] / [E!]

Advertisement

Yep! Princess Charlotte had three headlines in People this morning concerning her first day at school.