After a years-long fight over Britney Spears’ future and agency, she has been granted a new conservator by the Los Angeles Superior Court. The role was previously held by her father Jamie Spears, who petitioned the court to “temporarily relinquish the powers of conservatorship” for “personal health reasons.” Her new arrangement will involve care manager Jodi Montgomery acting as temporary conservator until January 20, 2020. As for Montgomery’s power in her new role, Us Weekly reports:



Those powers include limiting and restricting visitors for the Grammy winner, 37, retaining caretakers and security guards on a “24 hour/7 day basis” and communicating with medical personnel on her behalf. The conservator will also have access to Britney’s medical records and has the ability to prosecute restraining orders for her.

The news comes amidst a tumultuous legal struggle over the singer and her custody rights. Last week, it was revealed that Kevin Federline had filed a temporary restraining order against her father Jamie Spears for allegedly breaking into the room of Spears’ son Sean and shaking him. The agreement between Kevin and Jamie also stipulates that the children’s grandfather is prohibited from seeing them for three years. And in a sweeping adjustment to their custody agreement, Kevin will now have 70 percent of custody rights while Britney receives 30 percent. She must also have an adult present that Kevin “approves of” when she is taking care of the children. (That adult, obviously, cannot be Jamie.) The extent of Jodi’s influence in her role as temporary conservator—and whether she will ease up on Britney’s restrictions or double down on theme—are more unclear than ever. [Us Weekly]

Irina Shayk isn’t just fine—she’s thriving! Page Six, who’ve helpfully kept tabs on the international model and glacier specialist, report:



Shayk’s been a fixture on and off the runway, fashion sources noted. She was on the catwalk for designer (and Lady Gaga BFF) Brandon Maxwell, and was in the front row at a Jeremy Scott show with fellow model Gigi Hadid. She also appeared at the annual Harper’s Bazaar Icons party, and over the weekend was seen out at the US Open supporting fellow Russian Daniil Medvedev in the men’s final.

It’s truly incredible to watch Shayk bounce back from packing her lone Away suitcase and leaving Bradley Cooper in the dust. Her ex, meanwhile, was last seen at Google Camp rescuing Katy Perry from herself. We all have our own paths! [Page Six]



Kim Kardashian really, really, really, really wants you to believe she had “no idea” that naming her shapewear line Kimono “would’ve been offensive.”

