“Don’t ever meet your superheroes at a Christian Mingle sing-along for celebrities hosted by your Trump-supporting brother-in-law who’s pivoting to religious leader”—as Kendall Jenner would say! The model and sibling to more famous reality television stars opened up on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon about the experience of encountering Brad Pitt at Kanye West’s “Sunday Service”:



“He was there. I think he’s been a couple times, but that was the first time I was there that he was there. And I literally left early. I just saw Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and it was so good and he, like, gets better with age. So I was like, ‘I gotta go.’ Because, isn’t there a saying like, ‘Don’t ever meet your superhero’ or whatever?’ I don’t know. I just, like, love him so much. I’m like, ‘I’m just gonna leave it at that and leave.’ I get nervous.”

Her encounter with the actor is not to be confused with Pitt’s second appearance at Kanye’s impromptu worship services. He also surfaced in Watts, Los Angeles alongside L.A. Reid, Adrienne Bailon, and Big Boy.

Regardless, I hope that Kendall Jenner can find the support she needs to overcome her fears of the rich and famous. As a regular attendee of the Met Ball and fixture at Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party, who knows how many times she’s had to flee the scene! [ET]



Allegations surfaced this week that Jamie Spears broke down a door and put his hands on Britney Spears’ son, Sean. Pending investigation into the incident, he’s been “prohibited” from contacting them. TMZ reports, however, that the fallout from the alleged abuse might go farther than temporary restraining orders:



Sources connected with the singer believe Kevin Federline could make a move to get Jamie removed ... in the wake of the incident between Jamie and Britney’s 13-year-old son. [...] Certain members of Britney’s team believe Kevin might go to the judge overseeing the conservatorship and ask to remove Jamie because he’s ultimately responsible for the welfare of the children — since he oversees their mom — children with whom he’s temporarily prohibited from having any contact.

Despite the long-running battle over Britney Spears’ conservatorship that consumed the gossip press earlier this year, Kevin Federline never entered the equation. Sources claim the judge trusts Jamie and “everyone knows he’s done a good job and there’s no one else who can do it.” A weird way to justify someone’s right to strip a person of their free will—“There’s no one else who can do it.” (Especially when that same person has now been accused of child abuse.) [TMZ]



In honor of Nicki Minaj’s (possible) retirement, let’s revisit an actual classic!

