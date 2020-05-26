Let's Check In Again With Britney Spears, in Self-Isolating Repose

Screenshot : Britney Spears ( Instagram

A month ago, Britney Spears revealed she committed accidental arson on her home gym. After lighting two candles, “one thing led to another,” she claimed, and it all came burning down. So what’s she been doing in the wake of since? Mostly yoga, and dancing around her (probably) haunted mansion. Good thing she’s kept herself busy, too, because she’s been in ex-husband- imposed quarantine for 14 days.



TMZ reports that after a quick jaunt to Louisiana to see family in April, Kevin Federline demanded that Spears spend two weeks in full isolation before she could see her sons. Tipsters told TMZ that with primary custody, after a 2019 ruling changing the terms of their parental duties to 70/30 in Federline’s favor, she had “no issues obliging Kev’s request and gladly quarantined after her trip down South.”

Most interesting, however, is TMZ’s claim that each subsequent visit with her sons only lasted a “few hours each.” The terms of their custody agreement are closed, so it’s unclear if shorter visits are baked into the terms of the new parental duties. Her 13-year-old son Jayden, in a defiant Instagram Live rant back in March, did mention that he would see his mom in “weeks.”

Well, whatever is going down in that McMansion, at least Britney still has her little white shorts and the iPhone front-facing camera! [TMZ]

Did you hear there’s a new Stefani Joanne Angelina Ally Maine Germanotta single out? “Rain on Me,” a collab with Ariana Grande, has left gay twitter in shambles. Is it good? Is Mother Monster finally “back?” Just how many knives were involved in the filming of the music video? These questions, which many still desperately seek the answers t o, pale in comparison to the large, voluptuous quandary posed by Gaga yesterday, when she tweeted the following:

I literally have nothing to say about this. I hope she gets the grant money needed to pursue this bold new scientific hypothesi s. I’d also suggest she’d book a consult with her gyno immediately!

Here is a nice video of Tom Holland and a pigeon.

How much was Oprah paid to show her feet on Instagram?

