Let Sasha Obama Live, Damn

It’s curious—whenever Michelle and Barack Obama’s daughters Malia and Sasha Obama do anything, it becomes trending news—even when the “story” is as innocuous as a single photograph. On Sunday, a stunning image of 19-year-old Sasha Obama rocking a two-piece a la Normani’s 1996 “Motivation” music video hit the web, and the commentary was polarizing: on Twitter, conservatives begged her to put on clothes (a weird tactic, since she... does not have social media) and everyone else with at least half a brain championed her fire fit. Those are my people. Let Sasha live, damn.

Now is our winter of anti-vax discontent. Migos rapper Offset was caught by TMZ saying he will not take the Pfizer covid-19 vaccine because of something he saw online? My man...

“I don’t trust it though,” he tells the paparazzi. “You didn’t see the little thing online where people’s face turned to the side? I just don’t want to be the test dummy.” Within a few seconds he removes his mask—come on, bro?

The “little thing online” he is referring to are images that are circulating around anti-vaccine forums, supposedly of four Pfizer volunteers who allegedly developed face paralysis during the test. The FDA acknowledged that four volunteers did develop Bell’s Palsy (a kind of facial paralysis) but so far, there is no link to the vaccine and the condition. According to CNBC, Dr. Sara Oliver of. the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that there is “no known or expected causal relationship between the vaccine and Bell’s palsy.”

Now, this is why America needs, like, Alex Jones and all the other monsters who’ve gotten rich off of giving ridiculouss conspiracy theories a platform, to take the vaccine on air. Or else... these irrational concerns and unscientific beliefs will continue. [TMZ]

