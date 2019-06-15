Image: Getty

Though I very much wish Sasha Obama could stay eight years old forever because that would mean we were in a time loop where her dad was always president, Donald Trump never was, and I was a perpetual twenty-something grad student whose student loans would never come due, it would appear that, without my consent, Sasha Obama has become old enough to graduate high school.



Sasha graduated from the Sidwell Friends School in Washington, D.C last Sunday, and of course, her parents, who are not my parents, much as I like to imagine it, and sister attended the ceremony. She’ll be headed to the University of Michigan in the fall.

Where does the time go? How did your weeks go?