Sasha Obama—whose real name, did you know, is Natasha—is starting college at the University of Michigan next week. She’s been seen around Ann Arbor being trailed by Secret Service, to the apparent total lack of enthusiasm of other students. Here’s Zach, who seems irritated that Sasha had the gall to step out in front of his precious vacuum:



“I was walking by pushing a vacuum and she walked out right in front of me,” said Zach Lassen, a third-year film student from Redford. “I said, ‘Excuse me.’ It was a crowded hallway with her and some Secret Service dudes.” Asked what he thought about her on campus, he said some people he worked with were a tad annoyed with the added security. But Lassen added: “It’s pretty cool.”

That “pretty cool” felt forced. Anyone else? One 18-year-old freshman, who said she and Obama have mutual friends, said that the former president’s daughter is just “a normal student to me.”

Eventually, we stumble upon some students involved in a leadership program who at least took a stab at diplomacy: Obama’s presence is “an opportunity for us all,” said one. Another offered that it was cool that UM was “the caliber high enough” for her to enroll.

Man, Gen Z is hard to impress. Good luck, Sasha. In the future, if you could please avoid getting your Secret Service near Zach’s vacuum, he would appreciate it.