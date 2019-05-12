Image: via Getty

Parents always claim they have no favorite children, and yet, though my mother has never once smiled in a photo with my sister, we have found several in which she is smiling with me. Coincidence? I think not. Despite their protestations, mothers pick favorites and least favorites, and #1 American Matriarch Kris Jenner is no exception.

Case in point: Jenner’s Instagram post for Mother’s Day. Kris put together a nice little collage of photos celebrating daughters Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Kylie. Gang’s all here! So nice and fun!

Oh, hm.

In fairness, Kris was trying to celebrate her daughters who are mothers, and so perhaps this was not a slight against Kendall. But considering the specificity with which my mother shows me Hanna Andersson catalogs, I can’t help but think this is an unconscious nudge. A savvy mother would at least use one photo that features at least a sliver of the childless daughter, for the sake of fairness. Kendall is too focused on her modeling career and spreading World Peace through the power of Pepsi and Proactiv to pump out a bunch of babies, and that’s fine! She doesn’t need ‘em!

But. hell, at least use a photo that’s got her arm in the background—girl’s already the only one who can’t throw a CBD shower or newborn baby photoshoot, no need to make her more left out just because she hasn’t gifted you a grandkid.

On the bright side, Kendall’s got it better than Rob.