Image: Getty

Baby showers are generally events designed to test fealty to pregnant friends by forcing a dozen or so, often unacquainted, individuals to make polite chatter about the pattern on a diaper bag unaided by bloodstreams full of alcohol, but Kim Kardashian’s upcoming baby shower will feature weed and booze, and I’d kind of like to be invited please:



“This year, because I am freaking out so much, I just want a zen-like CBD-themed baby shower,” Kardashian said. “I just want massages, I want to do like a tea ceremony with crystals and we’re going to have a drink at this baby shower — we’re not pregnant.”

Advertisement

As someone who properly just freaks the fuck out when I have too much THC, CBD offers a nice, relaxing alternative that doesn’t make me high, but also doesn’t make me not high. It is perfect for a baby shower or some other social situation that requires a niceness not all of us possess. Also massages? Okay.

My only quibble with what sounds like an otherwise fun party is that surely Kim is all set for Diaper Genies and jogging strollers. Good fortune aplenty has already showered the West children, like, what’s left for the guests to bring?

[E! News]