As Kim’s mother, she wanted to kill her, but as her manager, she leveraged one news cycle into an insanely lucrative family business.

Kris Jenner is many things; manager, entrepreneur, reality TV star, and of course, mother to the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Her children may all be independently mega-rich influencers now—but whether telling them that she wants her remains turned into a diamond to be displayed in their homes or reminding Kim of the proper selfie decorum when her sister is going to jail, Jenner has never stopped mom-ing them to death.

Join Jezebel in celebrating the woman whose children we simply cannot seem to escape. Happy Mother’s Day, Kris Jenner.

Producer: Lisa Fischer Editor: Michael Pasquariello