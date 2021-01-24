The Newly Out JoJo Siwa Says She's 'Never Ever, Ever, Ever Been This Happy'

Photo : Jon Kopaloff ( Getty Images )

Webster’s Dictionary defines “gay” as “Kahmora Hall wearing a breast plate and pads under her green- screen suit on Friday night’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race even though all of it was gonna be green-screened away anyway because she was playing a fucking tree.” But the word can also mean “happy ” as in “JoJo Siwa is feeling gay as hell after coming out to her fans on Friday,” which she is!



“For the last 48 hours, 72 hours, I have gotten the most endless amount of support,” the Dance Moms star-turned-multiplatform content creator slash tween brand incarnate said during an Instagram livestream on Saturday, Out reports. “I’m really happy. Now that the world gets to see this side of my life, it makes me really really happy. I’ve been happy in this world for a minute now, and now that I just get to share that with the world, it’s just awesome.”

“In my career, I’ve always been super, super happy,” she continued. “But like personally, I have never, ever, ever, ever been this happy before, and it feels really awesome.”

Elsewhere in the livestream, Siwa clarified that although she’s now out as Definitely Not Straight, she’s going to hold off on publicly claiming any one particular label (queer, gay, bi, etc.) for the time being. “The reason that I’m not ready to say this answer is because I don’t know this answer,” she said. “[I want to] keep things in my life private until they are ready to be shared with the public.”