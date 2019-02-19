Image: Getty

Blink-182 drummer and chest-tattoo pioneer Travis Barker went for a ride and grabbed some dinner with friend and neighbor Kourtney Kardashian on Sunday night. A source tells E! Online that the two—who both live in Calabasas—have “been friends for years” and have “hung out together many times” and “their kids really get along well.” This is all news to me, but I am THRILLED to hear it.

On the evening in question—apparently just one of many in a long history of two unlikely but very famous friends hanging out—it looks like Kardashian picked Barker up in her Land Rover, and then they had dinner at Nobu. That’s nice, and now I’m wondering what Barker’s sushi order is. What do you think they listened to in the car? Who gets to control the Spotify when Kardashian is driving? Do they have a friendship playlist of all their joint favorite songs? (Has Kourtney ever listened to Blink-182??)

I would watch at least a four-episode documentary series about how their friendship unfolded and has blossomed over the years, and if that’s not in the cards, then I plan to follow them both on Instagram soon, so I can see when they like and comment on each other’s stuff.

[E! Online]



John Legend loves it when Chrissy Teigen tweets about him, even though he has no say in her creative and editorial process. “She runs some tweets by me but she never runs the ones when she’s talking about me, by me,” the EGOT-haver tells Ellen Degeneres. Does it bother him? If it does, he’s expressing it through mild chuckling.

“We’re next to each other on the couch, and she has this devilish look on her face, like she’s conniving some kind of devious plan. And then the tweet will go out,” Legend says. “And I’ll just look at her like, ‘Haha, yeah, that’s funny...’”

“They are funny, though,” Degeneres says.

“They are funny,” Legend admits.

Elsewhere in his life, his daughter Luna tricks him into carrying her around after he’s already picked up her 9-month-old brother, Miles. “And then she laughs because she thinks it’s so funny, she’s like ‘You’re holding two babies! Hahaha!’” Kid’s got jokes.

[Just Jared]