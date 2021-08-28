I don’t know why you, the readers of Jezebel dot com, love reading about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West so much (every comments section on every blog about them is like “mmmmm yes could I please have one (1) more of this?” and “love it when J ez covers Kimye, personally ” ), but here you go! “ By popular demand,” she wrote, hoping that the intended irony would come across quite legibly.



Advertisement

Anyway, Kim and Kanye might not be over ! At least, that’s what TMZ is saying. A source told the outlet that the two are “working on rebuilding the foundation of their relationship.” So, I guess that means their whole wedding dress stunt at the latest Donda listening party might not have been fully a stunt? I mean, besides the way that literally everything Kim and Kanye do is a stunt.