Marilyn Manson Faces Criminal Investigation for Sexual and Physical Abuse Allegations

Marilyn Manson is finally under criminal investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for numerous allegations of sexual and physical assault, Variety confirms. It’ s about damn time.

“The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Special Victims Bureau is investigating allegation(s) of domestic violence involving Mr. Brian Warner also known as ‘Marilyn Manson,’ who works in the music industry,” the department shared in a statement. “The incidents occurred between 2009 and 2011 when Mr. Warner lived in the city of West Hollywood.”

Earlier this month, actor Evan Rachel Wood shared a post on Instagram alleging years-long abuse at the hands of Mansion. “The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson,” she wrote. “ He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission.”

She continued: “I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.”

Wood’s candor inspired other victims of Manson’s alleged abuse to come forward, including artist Love Bailey, who claimed Manson put a gun to her head while she was on a job; and photographer and Manson’s former assistant Ashley Walters, who said Manson would “offer [her] up for sexual encounters to please potential collaborators.”

Most recently, Game of Thrones actor Esmé Bianco detailed truly harrowing behavior to the The Cut, claiming that Manson, a “monster who almost destroyed me and almost destroyed so many women,” lacerated her with a knife, lashed her with whips, and used an electric sex toy called a Violet Wand on her wounds—the same kind of “torture device” Wood said was used on her. After a month of living together, Bianco said she left after Manson chased her with an ax .

As a result of those credible allegations of sexual assault and abuse, Manson has been dropped from his record label, AMC, and CAA. And according to Variety, California State Sen. Susan Rubio has requested the FBI investigate the allegations against Manson, as well.