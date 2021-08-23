DaBaby is trying to clarify his intention behind the inappropriate, offensive and inaccurate comments about queer people and AIDS that he made in late July. He didn’t mean to “offend” anyone... okay?

Advertisement

After a slew of canceled appearances after his remarks at a music festival last month, DaBaby has been on quite the apology tour in an attempt to recoup any part of his fanbase as well as his income. His most recent public appearance took place on the stage at Hot97 Summer Jam in New York, which is his first since his appearance at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami. He opened his set with a video montage that included a serious voice-over from him, saying that he was grateful for Hot97's willingness to book him after his bullshit. There is video if you’re interested.

“They accepted my sincerity and all my apologies when I said I never, ever meant to offend anybody or say anything to make anybody feel any type of way live on that stage a few weeks ago,” Dababy said. I’m glad on some small level that he is able to at least seem like he’s sorry for what he said, but there’s some personal confusion for me on how he never meant to “offend” anybody with what he said? What he said was pretty offensive, and I’m sorry to do this, but here it is, in case you forgot:

“If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up.” At the time, the rapper also said, “Ladies, if your p—— smell like water, put your cellphone lighter up. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d—- in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”

Like? Buddy? I guess Hot97 took a chance on him by assuming that he wouldn’t run his mouth once more in a way that was offensive and also patently untrue, but maybe having DaBaby do SummerJam was a savvy grab for publicity, on the off-chance that he might run his mouth once more. Either way, he’s still sorry. Great! [People]