



Image: Getty

As Lori Loughlin and her Italian designer hubby Mossimo Giannulli grow more and more stressed about their looming sentencing in the college admissions scandal (and their Instagram influencer daughter Olivia Jade parties it up with YouTubers David Dobrik and Heath Hussar of the Vlog Squad) Kim Kardashian West wants you to know she would never, ever, do what they did to get her children into college.

In a new interview with CNN’s Van Jones, Kim said she couldn’t see herself pulling an Aunt Becky:

“If they couldn’t get into a school, I would never want to use privilege to try to force them into a situation that they wouldn’t thrive in anyway. That’s where I just see, that is not appropriate. When you have so much accessible, so many things that are just presented to you, I want my kids to be kind. I want my kids to be as grounded as possible. And to buy your way into something just wouldn’t benefit anybody. I think, you know, working hard, to me, even, having my kids see me studying, leaving and going into an office a few days a week, studying all the time, coming home... them seeing I’m having this filming career and I’m having makeup samples tested all over my arm while I’m trying to read my flash cards, all of this stuff... I hope they get inspired to know they can put in the hard work and even though I’m in my late 30s, and I’m just finishing college or attempting to do that now, it’s never to late. And there really is no easy way out.”

How old is North West now? 5? I guess we’ll see in, like, 13 years. And, uh, Kim’s in college?

Advertisement

[E!]

Advertisement

Justin Bieber is 60% Irish and MMA fighter, fellow Irishman and alleged sexual assaulter Conor McGregor is thrilled to heard it. Perhaps Bieber would do better to adopt a different Irish icon, preferably one who is less of a shit head. Congrats on the DNA test, though!



[TMZ]