Last week, Kim Kardashian West revealed that she’s studying to take the California state bar exam, a process that will take at least 18 hours a week as she apprentices for a lawyer or judge. If she passes the “baby bar” version of the exam soon, it’ll be another three years of studying before she’s ready for the real thing. In a new Instagram post, Kardashian West says she’s undergoing this long and arduous process to show people you can do anything you set your mind to, and to please disregard all the benefits she reaps from her extreme wealth and privilege.

“For the next 4 years, a minimum of 18 hours a week is required, I will take written and multiple choice tests monthly,” Kardashian West writes. Her lengthy defense comes along with a photo of her and two other women looking on at a computer screen, surrounded by text books and coffee cups, as if to underscore how much studying she is currently doing and planning to do for the next several years. “I’ve seen some comments from people who are saying it’s my privilege or my money that got me here, but that’s not the case,” she goes on.

I think it’s fine for Kardashian West to study the law or not—I’m just tired of celebrities asking people to forget they’re rich and have a gazillion nannies and personal chefs and assistants to make their lives easier, while regular people take on mountains of student debt to get graduate degrees and then are overqualified to find high-paying work. Her case is undeniably different from that of most students, and it’d be fine if she just copped to that and went on quietly studying torts!

Bebe Rexha announced she’s been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. “For the longest time, I didn’t understand why I felt so sick,” she wrote on Twitter. “Why I felt lows that made me not want to leave my house or be around people and why I felt highs that wouldn’t let me sleep, wouldn’t let me stop working or creating music. Now I know why.”

She went on: “I’m bipolar and I’m not ashamed anymore. That is all. (Crying my eyes out.)”

Rexha, who is working on new music, added that on her next album “I’m not holding anything back,” and that she hopes her fans will “accept me as I am.”

